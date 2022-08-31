08272022-ramswimrelays11-sg
Dubuque Senior’s Molly Gilligan competes in the 400-yard medley relay during the Ram Relays on Saturday at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. Gilligan won all four events on Tuesday night.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Molly Gilligan won all four of her events on Tuesday night as the Dubuque Senior girls swimming & diving team dropped a double-dual to Decorah and host Waterloo.

Waterloo edged the Rams, 95-87, and Decorah clipped Senior, 101-81.

