A capsule look at tonight’s prep football playoff games involving area schools:
ILLINOIS 8-MAN
RIVER RIDGE (8-3) AT POLO (10-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last meeting — Polo won, 36-8, on Oct. 18
Outlook — In their first season making the move to 8-player football, the Wildcats have advanced to the semifinals of the postseason in the Illinois 8-man Football Association’s 14-team field. River Ridge destroyed Cuba/North Fulton in the opening round, 48-0, and rolled past Schlarman Academy, 42-20, in the quarterfinals last week. The Wildcats dominated on the ground over Schlarman, with running back Caleb Rhodes carrying 18 times for 198 yards and four touchdowns and quarterback Bryton Engle adding 26 carries for 212 yards and two scores. The Wildcats now face a Polo team they lost to less than four weeks ago. Polo received a first-round bye before crushing Lowpoint-Washburn, 50-16, in the quarterfinals. The winner advances to the state championship game next Friday at Monmouth College against either Milford-Cissna Park (10-0) or Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland (8-3).
TH prediction — Polo 48, River Ridge 35
WISCONSIN DIVISION 5
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (11-1) vs. LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN (11-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Site — McFarland
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Prairie du Chien is in the state semifinals for the first time since 1988. The Blackhawks average 27.9 points per game behind an offense that has thrown for 1,725 yards and 16 touchdowns, and run for 2,060 yards and 29 scores. Prairie du Chien has outscored its three playoff opponents, 73-28. The Blackhawks haven’t allowed 20 points in a game this season and haven’t give up more than 14 since Week 4 — the start of their current nine-game win streak. Lake Country Lutheran scores 37 points per game behind an offense that has run for 2,561 yards and 37 touchdowns. The Lightning have thrown for 1,090 yards and 18 more scores. Tonight’s winner will play either Amherst or Stratford in the championship game on Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.
TH prediction — Lake Country Lutheran 21, Prairie du Chien 14
WISCONSIN DIVISION 7
BLACK HAWK/WARREN (12-0) vs. LOURDES ACADEMY (12-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Site — Middleton
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Defending champion Black Hawk/Warren averages 39 points per game and has run for 4,089 yards and 55 touchdowns. The Warriors have only allowed two teams to reach double-digit points against their defense and have outscored their three playoff opponents, 141-21. Lourdes Academy averages 44.2 points per game with a balanced offense that has thrown for 2,100 yards and run for 2,939 with 68 combined touchdowns. The winner will play either Bangor or Edgar in the championship game at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21.
TH prediction — Black Hawk/Warren 36, Lourdes Academy 27