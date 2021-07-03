The two division leaders in the Mississippi Valley Conference battled to a split Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Rapids Prairie took the opener from Hempstead, 5-4, while the Mustangs rebounded, 1-0, in the nightcap.
Logan Runde doubled and had two RBIs in Game 1, but the Mustangs lost a tight contest.
Johnny Muehring was lights out on the mound in the second game, tossing a complete-game four-hitter with five strikeouts. Zach Sabers went 3-for-4 and Dane Schope had two hits and drove in the only run of the game as Hempstead improved to 22-7 overall and 18-6 in the MVC.
Prairie (27-7, 22-6) leads the Mississippi Division, and Hempstead leads the Valley Division.
Western Dubuque 2-6, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-5 — At Farley, Iowa: Tucker Nauman earned the pitching win and drove in both runs for the Bobcats in the opener of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader. His double in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Western Dubuque the walk-off win in the opener. The Bobcats completed the sweep, thanks to a diving catch by left-fielder Jayden Siegert to end the game.
Dubuque Senior 1-2, Cedar Falls 0-8 – At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Drew Zillig scattered seven hits while throwing 105 pitches in an eight-inning complete game victory for the Rams in the opener. Cole Smith went 2-for-4, and Gavin Guns and Ray Schlosser hit back-to-back doubles in the top of the eighth inning to give the Rams the lead. In the nightcap, Senior took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, but the Tigers rallied for six in the bottom half to take command.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-7, Dubuque Wahlert 0-3 — At Petrakis Park: The Iowa Class 3A No. 2-ranked Golden Eagles fell to 23-9 with the Mississippi Valley Conference sweep. No. 7 Xavier improved to 20-11. In the opener, Ryan Brosius doubled but the Eagles managed only three other hits. Jared Walter and Garrett Kadolph collected two hits each for Wahlert in the nightcap. Xavier’s Alex Neal and Aidan Henry both went 3-for-3 while earning pitching victories in the sweep.
New Hampton 7, Clayton Ridge/Central 2 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Hazen Loan went 2-for-3 with an RBI, but Clayton Ridge/Central dropped to 9-17. New Hampton finished with a 7-5 advantage in hits.
Marion 13-8, Dyersville Beckman 3-8 — At Marion, Iowa: Iowa Class 3A top-ranked Marion used a couple of big innings to pull away in tboth ends of a WaMaC Conference doubleheader started last month but interrupted by rain. Marion scored seven times in the fourth inning to win the nightcap. Beckman, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A and the No. 1 seed in the District 9 tournament beginning July 10, dropped its third WaMaC doubleheader of the week after falling to Independence on Monday and Benton Community on Thursday.
(Thursday’s late games)
Maquoketa Valley 11-7, Edgewood-Colesburg 1-3 — At Delhi, Iowa: Michael Schaul went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, and Tony Offerman, T.J. Cook, Matthew Schaul and Toby Grimm contributed two hits each as the Wildats improved to 17-5. Parker Sternhagen went the five-inning distance, allowing just three hits and striking out seven. In the nightcap, Sternhagen, Cook and Grimm had two hits each to complete the Tri-Rivers Conference sweep. Ed-Co is 6-15.
North Linn 8-2, Bellevue Marquette 4-6 — At Coggan, Iowa: The Mohawks (11-9) upset the Iowa Class 1A No. 2-ranked Lynx (28-3) in the nightcap behind Christian Prull, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Evan Scott earned the pitching win by scattering four hits and striking out three in a complete-game effort. In the opener, Zach Templeton and Aidan Clausen had a pair of hits each for Marquette.
West Delaware 10-9, Vinton-Shellsburg 2-2 — At Vinton, Iowa: Will Ward and Logan Woellert had two hits each, Lukas Meyer drove in three runs, Isaac Fettkether had two RBIs and Conner Funk pitched a complete-game, seven-strikeout two-hitter in the opener. In the nightcap, Luke Kehrli homered and drove in two runs, Meyer drove in two runs, and Peyton Aldrich pitched a five-hitter for West Delaware (12-16).
Cascade 18, West Branch 3 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars improved to 15-9 by making the most of 12 hits, eight walks, two hit batsmen and two errors. The win pulled Cascade into a tie with Camanche for first place in the River Valley North with identical 14-3 league marks.
Maquoketa 8-15, South Tama 6-5 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals improved to 16-12 with the WaMaC Conference sweep. Maquoketa made the most of 17 hits in the twin bill and needed just 4 ½ innings to win the nightcap after scoring seven runs in the second, two in the third and six in the fourth.
Benton 8-3, Dyersville Beckman 4-2 — At Van Horne, Iowa: Despite collecting 14 hits, the Iowa Class 2A No. 3-ranked Trailblazers fell to 16-12 with the WaMaC Conference doubleheader sweep.
Wilton 13, Bellevue 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jackson Hull pitched a three-hitter and struck out four to lead the Beavers to the River Valley Conference win. The Comets fell to 2-17.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Key West 5, Farley 2 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Anthony Razo, Devin Hurdle, Brett LaMere and Dan Spain had two hits apiece for Key West as they won a second-round matchup in the Rickardsville Tournament. Razo and Hurdle homered in support of winning pitcher Todd Oberthein. Andy Seabrooke had two hits and homered for Farley.
Bellevue 5, Dyersville 0 – At Rickardsville, Iowa: Isaac Sturm went 2-for-3 in support of winning pitcher Shaun Logan in the second round of the Rickardsville Tournament. Nolan Cavanaugh went 2-for-3 with a double for Dyersville, which won the Farley and Worthington tournaments just prior to Rickardsville.
Bellevue will play Key West in Monday’s second semifinal. Zwingle meets Epworth at 6:30 p.m. in the first semifinal, with the winners meeting for the title on Wednesday.
Epworth 2, Dubuque Packers 1 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: David Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Dylan Pardoe also drove in a run to lead the Orioles on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Rickardsville Tournament. Johnny Blake and Pardoe also doubled in support of winning pitcher Alex McAleer. Epworth advanced to Monday’s semifinal against Zwingle.
Worthington 13, Monticello 4 — At Monticello, Iowa: Ben Ogden, Dakota Freese and Tyson Tucker had two hits apiece, as the Cardinals picked up the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League victory.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Senior 2-12, Davenport Central 0-6 — At Wiegand Field: Sophie Link had two hits, Aubree Steines doubled and Meredith Gatto struck out 10 and allowed just two hits in a complete-game effort in Game 1.
Josie Potts went 4-for-4 in the second game and five other Senior hitters had multiple hits as the Rams swept. Emma Clancy homered and earned the win in the circle in Game 2. Sophie Link, Emma Link, Steines and Clancy each had two RBIs.