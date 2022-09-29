Dubuque Hempstead’s Wil Sigwarth watched intently as his 15-foot birdie attempt on Hole No. 1 rolled promisingly toward the cup.
After it dropped, he knew he was in for a solid round.
“Just to see a pretty good length putt go down, it got me feeling, ‘OK, I got this, I can do this,”’ Sigwarth said. “It just gave me all the confidence in the world.”
Sigwarth, a senior, claimed individual medalist honors with a 3-over-par 73 Thursday in the City Meet at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
The title was especially sweet for Sigwarth in his final opportunity.
“I’ve been close a couple times the last couple years, but it felt really good to get the ‘W’ in front of the city,” Sigwarth said. “With this year being my last, it felt really good to cap it off with all my buddies from the city. It always feels good to win and it gives me a little bit of bragging rights.”
Sigwarth finished the round with three birdies and six bogeys. His final birdie came on Hole 12 when he sank another lengthy putt of 20 feet.
“That one felt even better (than the birdie on No. 1),” Sigwarth said. “There was a lot of break at the start. That one felt really, really good to see go down.”
Dubuque Wahlert extended its reign as the City Meet team champions, claiming the title for a third straight year by shooting a 319.
Despite being 6-over-par through seven holes, sophomore Ben Dolter rebounded and led the Golden Eagles with a 75 to finish second individually.
“I just had a really tough start, but I tried to stay in it mentally and believed I was a good golfer and knew it would come around eventually,” Dolter said. “Putts started dropping and I played a really good back nine.”
Dolter, who dropped in two 15-foot birdie putts on Holes 14 and 18, said he enjoys the friendly rivalries between the schools and is proud to help Wahlert extend its city winning streak.
“It feels good,” Dolter said. “We just love this friendly competition between the four high schools and its always fun to compete against people you know.”
Charlie Becker (80), Will Coohey (81) and Bock Mueller (83) capped off a consistent round of scoring for the Golden Eagles.
Western Dubuque totaled 333 strokes to finish in second place in the team standings. Tyler Skrtich shot a 77 to pace the Bobcats, followed by Jackson Skrtich (84), Brock Wilson (85) and Jackson Webber (87).
Nate Obbink and Owen King each fired a 78 to lead Dubuque Senior as the Rams finished just two strokes behind WD in third place with a 335. Barrett Reed (88), Gabe Lahey (91) and Ryan Uthe (91) also counted scores for Senior.
In addition to Sigwarth’s 73, Hempstead got scoring results from Drew Lewis (82), Grant Nelson (91) and Charlie Setter (95) to finish fourth.
Thursday was the final tune-up before the four schools compete Monday in a state qualifier at Thunder Hills Country Club.
“Not playing well for a couple tournaments coming into today, seeing a nice score there and just feeling good about how I played really does a lot for me heading into Monday,” Sigwarth said.”
