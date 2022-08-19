The Iowa high school volleyball season opens on Tuesday, and teams are in the process of figuring out lineups and working toward their ultimate goals.
For Bellevue Marquette, one of its top goals would be to improve and find the win column again after a winless campaign last fall.
The Mohawks return the talent, with seven young but experienced starters back in the lineup to improve on last season — which they are hoping was just a hiccup. The program is also welcoming a new coach into the fold.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference this season:
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Marcine Tracy (first year)
Last season — 0-28, lost to Prince of Peace in Class 1A regional first round
Outlook — The Mohawks turn the page on a winless season that also marked the ninth and final season for former coach Andy Bishop — who led the program to plenty of success before the downer ending. Marcine Tracy now takes the reins of a lineup with plenty of returning experience, and the unquestioned leader will be four-year starter and first team all-conference performer Kilburg. She led Marquette last season in both digs (203) and assists (136), and her gritty play kept the Mohawks alive throughout plenty of points. She even clocked in third on the team with 33 kills. Kremer also returns as the team’s big hitter after accumulating 115 kills last fall, while Ella Tracy came in second with 49. With a year of growing pains under their belts, these players should be able to move the ship in the direction. Plus, the future looks bright with 15 new players joining the roster and 25 players total — the most the program’s seen in years.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Abby DeGroot (second year, 4-22)
Last season — 4-22, lost to Easton Valley in Class 1A regional first round
Outlook — The Wildcats are also looking to rebound after a bit of a down year. In Year 2 of her tenure, DeGroot is hoping the program will make strides. While four starters are back to lead the charge, Maquoketa Valley will also need some sophomores and freshmen to see some significant playing time in their hopes of finishing in the top five of the conference. Rausch led the way with 189 assists last fall, and after losing their top two hitters, Haley Ronnebaum will be asked to pick up the slack after notching 71 kills last year.
