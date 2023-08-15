ASBURY, Iowa — Owen King arrived at the Meadows Golf Club on Sunday morning with the idea of simply playing some golf and hopefully putting together a solid round.
The thought of winning the Bradford Open really didn’t enter his mind, especially considering where he stood on the leaderboard after Saturday’s opening round.
King, who graduated from Dubuque Senior in May and will play at Luther College in the fall, trailed first-round leader Jeff Wachter by five strokes and had six other golfers ahead of him on the leaderboard. But he went on a birdie binge early in Sunday’s round and won the prestigious men’s tournament by one stroke over another hard-charger, former Loras College standout Sam Herrmann, and Wachter.
King carded a 1-over-par 74-71—145 in the two-day event, while Herrmann finished with a 76-70—146 and Wachter a 69-77-146. Cal Martineau finished fourth at 72-75—147 and Ryan Keating took fifth at 71-76—147.
“It feels really good to win this, especially considering I wasn’t expecting to win it,” King said. “I wouldn’t say I was stressed at all coming into today. I was just coming to play some golf. I don’t know how I would have felt if I would have been up after the first day. Maybe it would have gone a little differently today.
“I just had an average day (Saturday). Nothing too great, but nothing horrible went wrong, either. When I saw (Wachter) shot a 69 and I was down five, I don’t think winning was even in the back of my mind at all. It was more a matter of going out and shooting a good round today. But it worked out for me.”
King birdied the first two holes on Sunday, lipped out on a birdie attempt on the third and birdied the fourth hole en route to sitting 4-under-par going into the ninth hole.
“From there, I just kept it going, shot a 71 and got the job done,” King said.
Herrman entered the final round with even more ground to make up than King. At 10th on the leaderboard, he teed off three groups ahead of the leaders and started to climb.
“Honestly, staying patient was the key,” said Herrmann, the 2019 Bradford Open champion who won an Iowa Conference title at Loras as a senior in 2012. “You just have to have the mindset of not trying to get it all back at once. It’s more a matter of trying to see how many good shots you can string together.
“I didn’t get to play with Owen today, so I can’t say too much about what he was doing. But, to come out and put two pretty good rounds together like he did speaks to patience. Regardless if it’s a two-day, three-day or four-day tournament, you have to stay patient and not try to go out and grab anything. Just let it come to you. Clearly, he did that better than the rest of us, and that’s all that matters.”