Dubuque Wahlert’s Will Coohey (center) poses for a photo with teammates and fellow seniors Quinn Walsh (left) and Patrick Fitzgerald at the Iowa Class 4A state golf meet on Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Five days after a serious car accident, Coohey traveled to the state meet to cheer on his teammates in the final round.

 Contributed

Will Coohey may not have been able to compete with his Dubuque Wahlert teammates this weekend, but there’s no way the senior would be stopped in making it to Cedar Rapids in full support of his friends.

Coohey, just five days removed from a serious car accident that required surgery on his femur and ankle four days ago, traveled to Elmcrest Country Club and sat in a wheelchair on Saturday to cheer on his Golden Eagles in the final round of the Iowa Class 4A state meet.

