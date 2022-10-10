Dubuque Wahlert’s Will Coohey (center) poses for a photo with teammates and fellow seniors Quinn Walsh (left) and Patrick Fitzgerald at the Iowa Class 4A state golf meet on Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Five days after a serious car accident, Coohey traveled to the state meet to cheer on his teammates in the final round.
Will Coohey may not have been able to compete with his Dubuque Wahlert teammates this weekend, but there’s no way the senior would be stopped in making it to Cedar Rapids in full support of his friends.
Coohey, just five days removed from a serious car accident that required surgery on his femur and ankle four days ago, traveled to Elmcrest Country Club and sat in a wheelchair on Saturday to cheer on his Golden Eagles in the final round of the Iowa Class 4A state meet.
“Those guys are my brothers,” Coohey said. “I’ve been fighting with them for years upon years now, and for my season and our season to end the way it did, I truly believe in my heart that it would be right for me to be there to witness them tee off in the final round.”
Coohey, the senior leader for the Eagles this fall, wrecked his truck near Peosta on Monday while leaving the Class 4A district meet at Thunder Hills Country Club. Coohey broke his right femur in two places, and also suffered a broken left ankle, a bruised right lung and a wound requiring stitches on his right hand. More than four hours of surgery on Tuesday in Iowa City went well and Coohey is now recovering at home.
“That definitely motivated me in the hospital for sure,” Coohey said of being at state with his team. “It pushed me to want to get out of the hospital, push through the PT and get that check mark to go home so I could go see my guys.”
The Eagles had designs of challenging for the 4A state championship, but losing Coohey — who held the second-best average on the team — was tough to overcome. The Eagles finished 10th out of 12 teams with a two-round total of 332-316—648.
“It was awesome to see him, and it really took me by surprise,” said Patrick Fitzgerald, one of the three seniors on the team along with Coohey and Quinn Walsh. “I didn’t know he was coming down and I saw him as I was walking up to the first tee. I was at a loss for words, really. I’ve been with him for all of these four years and it was so awesome to have him around for our final day of golf.
“We were definitely playing for him. The course played a little easier and we settled down for the second day. I was thinking about him all weekend and I’m sure the rest of the guys were, too.”
Coohey’s appearance certainly gave the Eagles a bit of a spark at the least, improving by 16 strokes from the opening round.
“It was awesome, and it was just so inspirational to see Will come out there,” Wahlert coach Eric Mueller said. “We started on No. 10, and he was there to watch all six players tee off, so that was pretty cool. He was in very good spirits and joked about going shopping and getting wheeled around by his parents. It was just great to see him.”
Fitzgerald led the Golden Eagles in his senior finale, tying for 35th place with a 78-81—159. Bock Mueller tied for 37th with an 84-76—160, and Ben Dolter tied for 45th place with an 84-78—162. Jonah Oberfoell had an 88-81—169 to tie for 65th, while Charlie Becker tied for 71st with an 86-86—172 and Walsh tied for 75th with an 89-85—174.
“They fought hard and we were very happy to see they played better in the final round,” Eric Mueller said. “The conditions were tough both days, cold and windy, but they played better.
“Unfortunately we lose three great seniors and great leaders. We do have some young talent coming back as well, and we’re excited for that.”
