For the sixth consecutive International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championships, the Dubuque Fighting Saints will be represented by at least one player.
Detroit Red Wings forward Riley Barber and Seattle Kraken forward Karson Kuhlman, both of whom won Clark Cup championships with Dubuque, have been selected to USA Hockey’s 24-man roster. The 16-nation tournament opens today in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland.
“We’ve got a great group of players who we know will represent our country extremely well at the world championship,” said Ryan Martin, the assistant general manager of the New York Rangers and the general manager of the national team. “As with all teams USA Hockey puts on the ice at any level, our goal is to bring back the gold medal, and we look forward to the challenge ahead.”
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson represented the United States at the 2021 world tournament, when the American won the bronze medal. The 2020 version was canceled due to the pandemic, and Calgary Flames superstar Johnny Gaudreau played for the Americans in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 world championships.
Another former Saints star, Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons, represented his native Latvia in the 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 world championships.
Barber, a rookie on the Saints 2010-11 Clark Cup championship team, played four NHL games this season and did not register a point. But he accumulated 28 goals and 53 points in 49 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Red Wings’ top affiliate in the American Hockey League. The 6-foot, 198-pound native of Pittsburgh starred at Miami of Ohio and has played in the Washington Capitals, Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins organizations.
Barber, 28, will be representing Team USA for the fourth time in his career. He won gold in the World U18 Championships in 2012, won gold a year later in the World Junior Championships and served as team captain for the 2014 World Junior Championships team that placed fifth.
Kuhlman, a rookie on the Saints 2012-13 Clark Cup-winning team, was claimed by the expansion Kraken on Jan. 17 after beginning his pro career in the Boston Bruins organization. He signed a free-agent contract with the Bruins after leading Minnesota-Duluth to the 2017-18 NCAA Division I championship and made his NHL debut in 2018-19.
The 5-10, 190-pound native of Esko, Minn., tallied two goals, eight points and six penalty minutes in 25 games with the Kraken after contributing one goal and two points in 19 games with the Bruins. Kuhlman, 26, will represent his country on the international stage for the first time in his career.
The United States will compete in Group B with Finland, Czechia, Sweden, Latvia, Norway, Great Britain and Austria. Group A includes defending champion Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Denmark, Italy and France.
Team USA, coached by former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn, includes 20 players who primarily played in the NHL this season. The Americans face Latvia at 8:20 a.m. (Central) today, Austria at 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, Finland at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Great Britain at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Sweden at 4:20 a.m. May 21, and Norway at 8:20 a.m. May 24. The quarterfinals take place May 26, followed by the semifinals on May 28 and the bronze- and gold-medal games on May 29.
NHL Network will televise the tournament.