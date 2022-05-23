Loras College athletic director Denise Udelhofen today announced the promotion of Jeren Glosser to head wrestling coach, effective immediately.
Glosser takes over for former Wartburg national champion TJ Miller, who led the Duhawks for six seasons. Miller is no longer with the program following his weekend arrest for public intoxication. Udelhofen did not specify why.
Glosser was a four-year letterwinner at the University of Iowa, compiling a 74-19 record with 20 pins as a Hawkeye. He was an assistant coach at William Penn University prior to joining Loras in the 2021 offseason.
In his first season in Dubuque, Glosser helped lead the Duhawks to a 12-1 dual record and a runner-up finish in the American Rivers Conference. Loras also finished second at the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional championships with eight wrestlers reaching the podium. Loras qualified four for the NCAA Division III championships with two earning All-American honors.
Miller is responsible for the two most successful seasons in program history, finishing as runner-up at the 2019 D-III championships, and claiming the 2020 American Rivers Conference championship to snap Wartburg’s 27-year stranglehold on the conference. The Duhawks won a regional championship in 2020 for the first time in program history and appeared set to win a national championship before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the national tournament.
Miller coached 30 All-Americans and two national champions during his tenure at Loras. He was named the conference and regional coach of the year three times each, was the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s Rookie Coach of the Year and the NWCA’s National Coach of the Year.
