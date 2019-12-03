POTOSI, Wis. — Although it won’t go down in the record books as the prettiest of wins, the Potosi/Cassville girls basketball team earned its first victory of the season Tuesday night with a 39-34 win over visiting Lancaster. The Flying Arrows (2-2) struggled to get their offense going most of the night, thanks in part to Potosi/Cassville’s (1-1) lengthy 1-3-1 zone, led by 5-foot-11 junior Anna Kartman and 6-foot junior Lilly Post.
“The 1-3-1 is something new we are trying this year, and our height really seems to help create problems for other teams,” Kartman said. “I thought our defense played really well tonight, we just have a lot to work on on the offensive end yet.”
Each team recorded over 20 turnovers. Potosi/Cassville took a 6-5 lead in the first half before going up 18-9 at the half. Post was able to create havoc down low, scoring 12 of her team-high 18 points in the first half.
“Lancaster is a very physical team, and our practices haven’t been as intense as this,” Post said. “It took us a little while to get adjusted to the fast pace while still taking care of the ball.”
Potosi/Cassville took a 22-13 lead with 12:53 remaining on a Kartman lay-up, but the Arrows battled back to pull to within three on a basket from sophomore Sophie Uppena, who finished the game with 11 points to lead Lancaster.
“We are still working on learning how to play when we have the lead,” Potosi/Cassville coach Brad Bierman said. “We have a new point guard and we’re still adjusting to one another. It will come, and these types of games prepare us for what’s ahead down the road.”
The Arrows got it to within two on a pair of free throws from Uppena with 3:28 remaining, but free throws from Post and sophomore Mykaylia Bauer pushed the lead to 35-28. Kartman, who scored all eight of her points in the second half, made a big bucket with just over a minute remaining to put Potosi/Cassville up, 37-32.
“We made a lot of mistakes tonight, but we know we have the tools to do some big things this year,” Kartman said. “We will continue to get better with more time and experience.”