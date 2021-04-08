Logan Brosius had high expectations for his junior season of track and field after helping Western Dubuque finish eighth in the shuttle hurdle relay at the Iowa state meet as a sophomore.
However, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of that junior season.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is making up for lost time with a No. 1 ranking in the Class 3A 110 high hurdles and a fifth-place ranking in the entire state of Iowa. Brosius won the 110 hurdles in 15.19 and the long jump at 21-3/4, while also contributing in wins in the 4x100 relay (44.36) and the shuttle hurdle relay (1:04) for the Bobcats on Thursday at the Spartan Invitational in Pleasant Valley.
On Tuesday, Brosius set personal records in the 110 high hurdles and the long jump at the Bobcat Invitational.
“If anything, losing last year’s season taught us all to never take anything for granted,” Brosius said. “It was very disappointing because we were all excited to see where we were at. We had put in the work.”
The lack of a track season did not stop Brosius from training. He found himself spending countless hours on his own, lifting weights and doing workouts.
“Logan is one of those kids who comes in on Saturdays and Sundays to get additional work in,” Western Dubuque coach Tom Jasper said. “He is very coachable and an extremely hard worker. He wants to show the other kids how things are done … just a terrific senior leader.”
Brosius said he has goals of ending his high school career back at the state meet, where he would love to capture the title in the 110 high hurdles.
“I really just want to do my best every time I’m out on the track and continue making great memories,” he said. “I love how competitive the sport is, and it’s exciting to see the hard work paying off. It’s been almost two years since we’ve competed, and it’s fun to see the growth since then.”
Added Jasper: “Logan is just a great overall role model for his teammates and is our quiet leader. He does all the little things, and our guys feed off of him.”