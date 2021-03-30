Noah Carter is staying at Northern Iowa.
Panthers coach Ben Jacobson confirmed to media on Monday that the former Dubuque Senior standout had removed his name from the NCAA’s transfer portal.
The 6-foot-6, 229-pound sophomore forward averaged 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game this season. Carter, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, played in all 25 games this season and started 14 of them.
PREP FOOTBALL
Lovett, Dunne to Shrine Bowl — Dubuque Hempstead standouts Cayden Lovett and Aidan Dunne have been selected to play in the 2021 Iowa Shrine Bowl, Lovett tweeted on Sunday. Lovett, a two-way lineman for the Mustangs, has committed to play for Minnesota State-Mankato. Dunne, a quarterback and the 2020 TH All-Area Player of the Year, is committed to Northern Iowa.
PREP TRACK& FIELD
Comets take 2nd — At Monticello, Iowa: Brady Griebel won the 800 and 3,200 to lead Bellevue to a second-place finish at the six-team Monticello Invitational. Dusty Talbot and Casey Tath went 1-2 in the 200, and Payton Griebel (1,600), Alex Pitts (long jump) and the distance medley relay won events for the Comets.
Dubuque Hempstead got wins from its sprint medley relay and 4x800 relay to place fifth as a team.
On the girls side, Bellevue’s Shayla Oster won the shot put and discus. Adessa Leibfried won the 400 as the Comets placed sixth as a team.
Cascade was fifth with wins in the shuttle hurdle, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. The Cougars’ Libby Felton won the 100 hurdles.
Hempstead was fourth as a team with three runner-up finishes.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Lena-Winslow 2, River Ridge 0 — At Lena, Ill: The Wildcats battled after a lopsided first set, but fell in straight sets, 25-2, 25-16. Olivia Leanard had an ace and two assists for River Ridge.
Warren 2, Stockton 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: Claire Reidl led the Warriors with six kills and six digs, while Sydni Sigafus added four kills and five digs in a two-set victory, 25-20, 25-21.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 8-5, William Penn 6-11 — At Peosta, Iowa: Travis McFarland had two homers and Tavan Shahidi also went deep as Clarke won the opener. Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake picked up the win in relief.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 3-2, St. Catherine 2-1 — At Dubuque: Emily Bloomer and Alyanna Martinez had two hits apiece and Nicolette Evans threw all nine innings as Dubuque won the opener in extra innings. Lexi Schmidt and Kayla Breuning combined to toss a four-hitter in the second game to give the Spartans (10-3) the sweep.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Aurora 9, Dubuque 7 — At Dubuque: Gavin Hughes and Tanner Weis scored two goals apiece for the Spartans, but it wasn’t enough.