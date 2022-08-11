DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A capsule look at tonight’s Major League Baseball at Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds:
BROADCAST SCHEDULE
3 p.m. — Intentional Talk from the Field of Dreams (MLB Network)
4 p.m. — MLB Tonight from the Field of Dreams (MLB Network)
4:30 p.m. — KFXA FOX 28 special on the Field of Dreams
5 p.m. — MLB on FOX Pregame
6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds
9 p.m. — MLB Tonight postgame show from the Field of Dreams (MLB Network)
TEAM SCHEDULES
1:10 p.m. — Cubs bus arrives at Field of Dreams
1:30 p.m. — Reds bus arrives at Field of Dreams
1:30 p.m. — Cubs team photo
2 p.m. — Reds team photo
3:40-4:30 p.m. — Reds batting practice
4:35-5:25 p.m. — Cubs batting practice
6:15 p.m. — First pitch
PROBABLE PITCHERS
Reds — Rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo is 3-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 58 strikeouts against 20 walks in 43 innings covering nine appearances, all starts. He allows 1.58 walks plus hits per innings pitched, and opponents hit .279 against him. Franmil Reyes, acquired at the trade deadline from Cleveland, is the only Cubs hitter to face Lodolo in the big leagues and is 0-for-3 against the LaVerne, Calif., native.
Cubs — Nine-year veteran left-hander Drew Smyly is 4-6 with a 3.97 ERA and 52 strikeouts against 15 walks in 65 2/3 innings over 14 appearances, all starts, in his first season with the Cubs after stints in Detroit, Tampa Bay, San Francisco and last season with the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. He allows 1.29 walks plus hits per innings pitched, and opponents hit .266 against him. Nine different Reds hitters have faced Smyly during his career. Aristides Aquino is hitting .444 with three home runs and five RBIs in nine at-bats against Smyly, Jonathan India is 6-for-18, Donovan Solano is hitting .375. Joey Votto is 1-for-11 against Smyly.
MATCHUP
The Cubs (45-65) moved into sole possession of third place in the National League Central with a 4-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field. The Cubs, who were 15 1/2 games behind division-leading St. Louis as of Wednesday afternoon, scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to overcome a two-run deficit. The Cubs enter tonight’s game on a one-game winning streak and have gone 4-6 in their last 10.
Nico Hoerner is hitting .300 (101-for-337) to lead all Cubs with at least 3.1 plate appearances per team game. Ian Happ (.276), Willson Contreras (.253) and Patrick Wisdom (.220) are the only other Cubs to meet that criteria.
The fourth-place Reds (44-66) trail the Cubs by one full game. The Reds have lost three straight but have gone 5-5 in their last 10. They lost a 10-2 decision on Wednesday afternoon at the New York Mets.
Kyle Farmer is hitting .255 (84-for-330) to lead all Reds with at least 3.1 plate appearances per team game. Joey Votto (.219) is the only other Cincinnati hitter with at least 3.1 plate appearances per team game.
The Cubs lead the season series, 4-3, and both teams have a blowout win – the Reds won, 20-5, on May 26 in Cincinnati, and the Cubs responded with a 15-7 decision June 30 in Chicago … Including tonight, the teams have 12 games remaining. They close the regular season with three games on Sept. 30-Oct. 2 in Chicago, followed by three more games Oct. 3-5 in Cincinnati.
FAMILIAR FACES
Reds outfielder Albert Almora Jr. won the 2016 World Series as a rookie with the Cubs and spent four more seasons in Chicago before signing a free agent contract with the New York Mets last season. He also signed a free agent deal with Cincinnati at the beginning of this season … Reds catcher Austin Romine batted .217 in 28 games for the Cubs last season.
OUT OF THE LINEUP
Cubs — Michael Hermosillo (60-Day injured list, quadricep), Steven Brault (10-Day IL, covid), Kyle Hendricks (15-Day IL, shoulder), Alec Mills (15-Day IL, back), Jason Heyward (10-Day IL, knee), Wade Miley (15-Day IL, shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez (60-Day IL, elbow), Ethan Roberts (60-Day IL, shoulder), Adbert Alzolay (60-Day IL, shoulder), Codi Heuer (60-Day IL, elbow), Brad Wieck (60-Day IL, elbow).
Reds — Mike Moustakas (10-Day IL, calf), Robert Dugger (15-Day IL, shoulder), Hunter Greene (15-Day IL, shoulder), Tyler Stephenson (60-Day IL, clavicle), Jeff Hoffman (15-Day IL, forearm), Aramis Garcia (10-Day IL, finger), Vladimir Gutierrez (60-Day IL, forearm), Tony Santillan (60-Day IL, back), Art Warren (15-Day IL, elbow), Tejay Antone (60-Day IL, elbow), Lucas Sims (60-Day IL, back), Justin Wilson (60-Day IL, elbow), Connor Overton (60-Day IL, back), Daniel Duarte (60-Day IL, elbow).
