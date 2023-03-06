Saints Vs. Des Moines
Buy Now

Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Mikey Burchill fires a shot as Des Moines Owen West defends during their USHL game Saturday at the Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints won, 4-1, in front of a sellout crowd.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Max Montes understands just how up-for-grabs the USHL’s Eastern Conference standings will be for the final 16 games of the regular season.

So, wins carry a little extra weight at this time of the year.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.