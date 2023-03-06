Max Montes understands just how up-for-grabs the USHL’s Eastern Conference standings will be for the final 16 games of the regular season.
So, wins carry a little extra weight at this time of the year.
Montes scored a pair of goals Saturday night to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-1 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,099 on at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints (24-17-4-1) earned three of a possible four standings points in the home-and-home weekend series to pull within two points of Green Bay (26-17-2-1) for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
“Everything is so close in the East, and every point matters, so this was a huge two points for us,” Montes said of the second-place team and sixth-place team being separated by only six points. “Our main focus right now is winning as many games as possible and finishing as high as we possibly can.
“This was a great bounce-back from (Friday’s 3-2 overtime loss at Des Moines). That could have gone either way, and we had our chances, but we played a pretty good game. We wanted to play the same way tonight — keep it simple, play fast and play smart but bury a few more of our chances, and we did just that.”
Dubuque also solidified its hold on first place in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup series with an 11-4-1 record for 23 points, seven ahead of Cedar Rapids (7-4-2), 10 ahead of Waterloo (6-7-1) and 12 ahead of Des Moines (4-6-3). Each team faces the other three Cowbell Cup rivals six times apiece.
“Things have been going well for us in the Cowbell Cup this year, and it’s good to get another win on the board, because there are three really good teams we’re competing against,” said Montes, who played his 150th career USHL game on Saturday. “It’s great for the fans to have that kind of success against our rivals, but the main focus right now is doing the best we can in the East.”
Dubuque has earned 9 of a possible 10 standings points in the past nine days to enhance its playoff outlook.
After a scoreless first period, Montes staked the Saints to a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at 4:44 of the middle frame. Max Burkholder retrieved a wide shot and made a cross-ice pass to Ryan St. Louis, who fed Theo Wallberg high between the circles. Wallberg found Montes deep in the right circle, and Montes sidestepped a defender before firing a low wrist shot into the left corner of the net behind goalie Jan Korec for his 15th goal of the season.
James Reeder scored the eventual game-winner with 3:18 remaining in the second period. Oliver Moberg dumped the puck into the Des Moines zone, but the puck took an awkward bounce off the kick plate and hopped over the sticks of Nils Juntorp and a Des Moines defender. Moberg settled it and slid a pass through the low slot to Reeder for a backdoor tap-in and his 13th goal of the season.
“I don’t think I could have an easier goal,” Reeder said. “Mo made a great pass, and all I had to do was tap it in. It was important to get a little cushion and put a little more pressure on them. We really didn’t give them much tonight, because our forecheck took away a lot of their time and space.
“Anytime you lose in overtime, it’s tough. It was nice that we got to play them right away and get the two points. It was a really good bounce-back win.”
The Buccaneers made a push in the final minutes of the period, but Jayden Jubenvill halted their momentum on the first shot of the third period. Jubenville intercepted a pass in his own zone to start a 3-on-1 with Montes and Cole Helm. From the right wing, Jubenville snapped a wrist shot inside the left post for his fifth goal of the season.
Des Moines ended Marcus Brannman’s shutout bid on Lubomir Kupco’s 13th goal of the season with 3:54 remaining in regulation. He scored on a breakaway despite fumbling the puck near the blue paint.
Brannman finished with 24 saves to improve to 18-8-2-1, lower his goals against average to 2.84 and raise his save percentage to .908.
“We did a really good job of keeping them to the outside when we needed to,” Brannman said. “We lost a little traction of the game late in the second period, but, other than that, we pretty much owned the game. And it was a really good team win.
“It was huge to get three (standings) points from them this weekend. We’re looking to lock it in for the playoffs, so this weekend was huge. But we’re not going to stop here.”
Montes struck again with 1:19 remaining in regulation to seal the victory. Montes gathered a loose puck in his own zone and fired it into an empty net from the right faceoff circle for his 16th of the season.
“I thought we played really well tonight,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Des Moines had a few chances because we had a few slips, but they really didn’t have much sustained zone time. It’s a good win, and now we just have to maintain what we’ve done these last five games.”
Dubuque visits Muskegon on Friday and Saturday. The Lumberjacks sit nine points out of the sixth and final playoff spot.
