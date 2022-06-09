As Benton’s Kayci Martensen jogged to the starting line of her final high school race at last weekend’s WIAA state track and field meet, she looked up at the full grandstand at Roger Harring Stadium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and tried to take it all in.
Martensen, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, went on to win her eighth career gold medal, capping off an epic high school career. The Iowa State recruit earned back-to-back titles in the 3,200 (10:59.07), 1,600 (4:58.05) and 800 (2:17.47).
“I think there was a lot more pressure on me this year to repeat in all of my events,” she said. “I was really nervous heading into the meet. After the two-mile, I was able to calm down a bit and focus on Saturday’s events.”
Martensen stayed with the pack of runners during the first five laps of the 3,200 before pulling away with a comfortable lead.
“Kayci is a smart runner, and she has confidence in the level she’s at,” Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg coach Paul Raley said. “She knew she didn’t want to burn the engine out in that race, and she stayed in the pack for five laps and still finished in under 11 minutes. It’s absolutely amazing what she has accomplished in her high school career, and I have no doubt that if she would’ve had that year that was eliminated by COVID, she would have become the state leader in gold medals won, which is 10.”
Martensen, who will participate in both cross country and track and field at Iowa State University, said it was a bittersweet feeling when she crossed the finish line for the final time.
“I’m definitely sad that this part of my running career is over,” she said. “I don’t think it really hit me until I was on the podium for the 800 and the announcer was listing off all of my accomplishments. There were tears in my eyes for sure.”
However, the tears didn’t start falling until she was on her way out of the stadium.
“When I hugged my sister, Hanna, and told her how proud of her I was of her and knowing that was the last time we’d be running at a meet together, we both broke down,” she said.
Martensen’s final race was a memorable one, as she found herself boxed in during the first lap.
“That’s not something that has happened before, as she’s usually the front runner right away,” Raley said. “I have to give her credit for not panicking. She’s smart enough that she knew not to force action, and she’s fast enough that she was still able to maneuver her way out in time for the finish.”
Raley said that Martensen has always been a very humble athlete, and has never shied away from putting her team first.
“Kayci has tremendous character, and she will always put her team ahead of her personal success,” he said. “She’s going to do just fine next year at Iowa State. She will be missed here.”
Added Martensen: “Looking back at where I started, I never would have guessed this is how I would finish my high school career. It’s all hard to believe still.”
