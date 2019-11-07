Dubuque Hempstead, which took third place at the Iowa Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge on Saturday, set the pace on the Telegraph Herald all-area boys cross country team with three selections.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:
Ian Berry — A Fennimore senior, he finished 24th in 17:13 at the Wisconsin Division 3 state meet. He qualified for state with a sixth-place 17:09 at the Boscobel Sectional meet.
Nick Connolly — Iowa-Grant’s standout junior took 14th in 16:55.2 at the Wisconsin Division 3 state meet. He ran a 16:43.6 to earn runner-up honors at the Boscobel Sectional.
Brady Griebel — The Bellevue junior posted the highest finish among area boys at state meets, finishing second in 16:02.8 in the Iowa Class 2A competition in Fort Dodge. He also finished second in 16:36 at the North Fayette Valley state qualifying meet.
Jacob Hocking — A senior at Wahlert, he took 26th with a 16:51.9 at the Iowa Class 3A state meet in Fort Dodge. He qualified for state with a fourth-place 16:58 at Independence.
Henry Keith — A senior on the Dodgeville/Mineral Point co-op team, he placed 20th in the Wisconsin Division 2 state meet with a 16:58. He reached state with a 17:07 for fourth place at the River Valley Sectional.
Owen Maloney — The Hempstead junior ran a 15:53.5 to finish eighth at the state meet in Fort Dodge. He qualified for state with a seventh-place 16:38 at Pleasant Valley.
Nathan Munshower — The Wahlert junior finished 16th in 16:34 at the Iowa Class 3A state meet after taking 36th at state a year ago. He placed third at the Independence state qualifying meet with a 16:57.3.
Mason Suarez — A junior at Hempstead, he clocked a 16:00.9 to finish 11th at the state meet in Fort Dodge. He placed fifth in the Pleasant Valley qualifying meet by running a 16:24.
Ryan Winger — The junior led Hempstead to a third-place team finish at the Iowa Class 4A state meet by placing sixth in 15:48.6. He also took second in the Pleasant Valley qualifying meet with a 16:03.
HONORABLE MENTION
Matt Jungk (Hempstead), Connor Kilgore (Senior), Marcus Leitzen (Hempstead), Cade Messer (Western Dubuque), Ben Mulert (Western Dubuque), Nolan Ries (Maquoketa Valley), Jacob Westermeyer (Hempstead).