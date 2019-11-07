11022019-crosscountry38-jr.jpg
Bellevue junior Brady Griebel posted the highest individual finish by an area boy at the state meets last week. The junior placed second in the Iowa Class 2A state meet in Fort Dodge with a time of 16:02.8. He has been selected to the Telegraph Herald all-area cross country squad.

 JESSICA REILLY

Dubuque Hempstead, which took third place at the Iowa Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge on Saturday, set the pace on the Telegraph Herald all-area boys cross country team with three selections.

Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:

Ian Berry — A Fennimore senior, he finished 24th in 17:13 at the Wisconsin Division 3 state meet. He qualified for state with a sixth-place 17:09 at the Boscobel Sectional meet.

Nick Connolly — Iowa-Grant’s standout junior took 14th in 16:55.2 at the Wisconsin Division 3 state meet. He ran a 16:43.6 to earn runner-up honors at the Boscobel Sectional.

Brady Griebel — The Bellevue junior posted the highest finish among area boys at state meets, finishing second in 16:02.8 in the Iowa Class 2A competition in Fort Dodge. He also finished second in 16:36 at the North Fayette Valley state qualifying meet.

Jacob Hocking — A senior at Wahlert, he took 26th with a 16:51.9 at the Iowa Class 3A state meet in Fort Dodge. He qualified for state with a fourth-place 16:58 at Independence.

Henry Keith — A senior on the Dodgeville/Mineral Point co-op team, he placed 20th in the Wisconsin Division 2 state meet with a 16:58. He reached state with a 17:07 for fourth place at the River Valley Sectional.

Owen Maloney — The Hempstead junior ran a 15:53.5 to finish eighth at the state meet in Fort Dodge. He qualified for state with a seventh-place 16:38 at Pleasant Valley.

Nathan Munshower — The Wahlert junior finished 16th in 16:34 at the Iowa Class 3A state meet after taking 36th at state a year ago. He placed third at the Independence state qualifying meet with a 16:57.3.

Mason Suarez — A junior at Hempstead, he clocked a 16:00.9 to finish 11th at the state meet in Fort Dodge. He placed fifth in the Pleasant Valley qualifying meet by running a 16:24.

Ryan Winger — The junior led Hempstead to a third-place team finish at the Iowa Class 4A state meet by placing sixth in 15:48.6. He also took second in the Pleasant Valley qualifying meet with a 16:03.

HONORABLE MENTION

Matt Jungk (Hempstead), Connor Kilgore (Senior), Marcus Leitzen (Hempstead), Cade Messer (Western Dubuque), Ben Mulert (Western Dubuque), Nolan Ries (Maquoketa Valley), Jacob Westermeyer (Hempstead).

