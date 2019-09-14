Mark Cheremeta and Robert Cronin scored two goals apiece on Friday night to lead Dubuque to a 5-2 victory over Cedar Rapids in the Fighting Saints’ preseason opener at Mystique Community Ice Cernter.
The two teams meet again tonight at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena.
Cheremeta scored a pair of goals in the first period of his Dubuque debut to stake the Saints to a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes. The forward from Parkland, Fla., played at Boston University last season and plans to return to the Terriers next fall after another year of seasoning in the USHL.
Cheremeta opened the scoring at the 8:52 mark. He skated down the left wing and wired a shot that deflected off the glove of netminder Kaleb Johnson and trickled over the goal line.
The RoughRiders tied the game less than two minutes later. Jack O’Leary scored on the backhand after taking a backdoor pass from Jordan Tonelli.
But Cheremeta regained the one-goal lead at the 14:48 mark while Dubuque enjoyed its second power play. Wyatt Kaiser moved the puck to Cheremeta in the right faceoff circle, and Cheremeta wired a shot that again handcuffed Johnson before trickling into the net.
Dubuque starting goalie Erik Portillo stopped 8 of 9 shots, and Johnson stopped 16 of 18 before both coaches changed goalies midway through the second period. Hobie Hedquist came on for Dubuque and Derek Mullahy for Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids scored the lone goal of the second period to tie the game. Robby Newton scored a power play goal from a sharp angle at the 18:33 mark.
The Saints pulled ahead, 3-2, midway through the third period, just eight seconds after their third power play expired. Bram Scheerer backhanded a pass through the low slot to Cronin, who scored into a wide-open net. Cooper Haar picked up a secondary assist.
Cronin gave Dubuque a two-goal cushion less than four minutes while on the power play. Scheerer took the original shot, Cronin found a loose puck in the crease and tapped it in the net.
Cronin then set up Luke Robinson to make it 5-2. Cheremeta broke the puck out to Cronin on the left wing, and Cronin centered a pass to Robinson for a tap-in goal.