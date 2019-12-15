It’s never over until it’s over.
Just ask Stephen Habel.
In a matchup of former Dubuque Hempstead teammates and first-time Budweiser Big 10 finalists, Habel overcame an 86-pin deficit to defeat Kyle Wiest, 653-647, on Saturday night at Creslanes in a winner-take-all final match to claim the $1,500 top prize. Wiest pocketed $900 for finishing second.
“Terry Cottrell has been one of my idols as long as I’ve been bowling, and he told me this week he was down 88 pins when he won his Big 10 title,” Habel said of the father of his best friend, Ben Cottrell. “That just kind of got me in the mindset of going out and making shots, no matter the circumstances. It’s bowling, and anything can happen. We just saw that.
“It’s an awesome feeling to win this tournament. Words can’t even describe it.”
After surviving a scare in the first match, Wiest took command in the first game of the winner-take-all second match. He bolted to a 247-161 lead to put the pressure on Habel. But Habel responded with the first eight strikes and 11 overall for a 279 in the second game to pull within 462-440 heading into the final game. He finished with a 213 to Wiest’s 185.
Wiest won the first match, 651-647, despite an open frame in the ninth frame of Game 3. Habel could have won the match with two strikes in the 10th but left a 10 pin on his second ball and fell four pins short. Wiest led by two pins after the first game and by 11 after two.
After falling into the consolation bracket in Week 2, the 26-year-old Wiest went on a dominant run to reach the overall final on Saturday night.
He defeated Ryan Kase, 743-697, on opening night before dropping a 687-662 decision to Josh Oertel. He rebounded by ousting Josh Orr, 671-592, before going on a run of eight straight 700 series over the next three Saturdays.
During Hell Week, Wiest bounced Charlie Ties (766-612), Ben Cottrell (755-693) and Randy Mackey (761-658). Then came a 792-757 victory over Brody Green and a 735-601 decision over Nate Oertel in Week 5.
Last Saturday, during the consolation bracket finals, he won three more times to advance. That included a 752-662 win over Jordan Schoettmer, a 771-600 victory over Andrew Willems and a 727-537 knockout of Jeremy Hirsch.
Two weeks ago, the 27-year-old Habel claimed the winners’ bracket with a pair of matches decided by a total of nine pins. He edged Schoettmer, 651-646, in the semifinals before squeaking past Hirsch, 651-647.
Habel opened tournament play with a 701-585 victory over Jay Lanser before taking out Kody Klein (783-636), Cottrell (646-616) and Willems (720-667). Habel won the Iowa Class 2A individual state championship as a senior at Hempstead in 2010 before becoming a member of the inaugural team at Clarke University the following fall.