Devin Simon had barely left the University of Iowa campus and she had made her decision.
The Cascade standout kept it quiet for a few days, but announced via Twitter on Monday that she will continue her academic and softball career with the Hawkeyes.
“I pretty much knew as soon as I left Iowa City that Iowa was where I wanted to be,” Simon said. “The support I have there is unreal and I’m super thankful for that. I fell in love with the coaches and players right away and they’re all such cool and genuine people. I loved it.”
Simon, a junior who has pitched and played third base and shortstop for the Cougars, projects as a collegiate second basemen, she said.
Simon typically seems reserved, but her voice expressed the excitement she felt about joining Iowa and fulfilling her dream of playing softball at a high level.
“It’s unreal. Ever since I was 10 years old I always wanted to play college softball, and to get that opportunity at Iowa is amazing,” she said. “I’m so thankful for all the people in my life who sacrificed and gave up so much for me to put me in this position — most of all my dad, who spent countless nights and weekends to make my dream become a reality. I wouldn’t have gotten this opportunity without him and all his help.”
She has her own connection to the Hawkeyes, too. Iowa assistant baseball coach Marty Sutherland is a cousin of her father, Jason.
“We’ve always been super close with him growing up,” she said. “My dad and him are like best friends, so having him there just makes it feel super homey. He’s such a good guy.”
Simon said the softball program will cover the cost of her books and academic scholarships will take care of most of her tuition. She also said the softball program is hopeful that it will be able to cover the rest of her tuition with more scholarship money that comes available after future budgets are finalized.
She said she hasn’t yet decided on a major, but is interested in genetics and engineering.
Simon hit .451 (32-for-71) in 26 games as a sophomore, scoring 31 runs and driving in 28 with 12 doubles, three triples and three home runs. She was successful on 19 of 20 stolen base attempts.
She batted .391 (18-for-46) during a pandemic shortened freshman season after hitting .416 (42-for-101) with 43 runs, 17 RBIs and two home runs as an eighth-grader.
“She’s a very hard-worker. She’s very goal-oriented. When she has her mind set to something, she’s all-in; she never does anything halfway,” Cascade coach Sonya McCormick said. “They’re going to get someone that’s flexible and a very good utility player. She’s going to go wherever works best for the team. One day she might be at third and the next day she’s at short. I bet even if I told her to go to the outfield she wouldn’t complain if that meant we were going to win and it was the best thing for the team. She’s a very unselfish player, for sure.”
Simon joins Jadyn Glab as NCAA Division I commits from the Lady Expos travel softball team. Glab earlier this year committed to play for the University of Washington.
Now that Simon has gotten this decision off her plate, she’s excited to continue her high school career. She will play for the Cougars’ basketball team this winter and run track in the spring before reporting to the diamond again this summer.
And after a pair of freak injuries — she broke her ankle sliding into second base in a travel tournament game last September and then fractured her arm sliding into second during Cascade’s season in June — she can’t wait to get back on the field.
“I’m hoping to just be able to have as much fun as possible and soak it in while it lasts,” she said. “I know it will go quick, so I’m going to enjoy every moment I have in high school.”