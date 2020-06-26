The Dubuque Wahlert baseball team knows when it will be able to take the field again.
A tweet from the Golden Eagles’ program on Thursday said the school’s administration has released the team to return to play on July 2.
Wahlert is scheduled to host Cedar Rapids Kennedy on July 3.
The Golden Eagles haven’t played since a June 18 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie. The season was suspended for two weeks on Saturday after a coach in the program tested positive for the coronavirus.
“The amount of support our program has received from people near & far the last 5 days as we navigate through this time is unreal. Thank you!” Wahlert baseball tweeted.
Wahlert has or will have canceled games against Waterloo West, Clinton, Iowa City Liberty and Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The Eagles’ June 23 game against Hempstead was postponed.
Dubuque Senior 4-13, Waterloo East 1-1 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Luke Kuennen struck out eight in a four-hitter in the opener, then went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the second game as the Rams swept the Trojans.
Cole Smith, Johnny Blake and Alex Reavell had two hits apiece in the opener for Senior. Gavin Guns singled and doubled twice in the second game as the Rams moved to 3-3 overall, 3-3 in the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division.
Dubuque Hempstead 8-15, Linn-Mar 2-5 — At Marion, Iowa: Zach Sabers went 3-for-5 with a double and home run in the opener, then Kellen Strohmeyer added a double and a home run with seven RBIs in the nightcap as the Mustangs moved to 4-0 on the season.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 7-5, Waterloo West 1-2 — At Wahlert: Anna Chapman recorded a dominating 19 strikeouts in the opener, and Maria Roth delivered two homers in the nightcap as Wahlert swept.
Dubuque Hempstead 10-10, Linn-Mar 0-0 — At Hempstead: Carleigh Hodgson went 4-for-4 in the opener, and Lydia Ettema and Jadyn Glab both homered as the Mustangs swept the Lions in a pair of five-inning games. Malarie Huseman struck out eight in a two-hitter in the opener as Hempstead improved to 8-0 overall, 4-0 in the MVC Valley Division.
Dubuque Senior 6-7, Waterloo East 5-13 — At Senior: Aubree Steines and Josie Potts had two hits apiece, and Ava Bradley drove in a pair of runs as the Rams took the opener of their doubleheader against the Trojans. Sophie Link went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs in the second game, but Senior fell to 2-4 overall, 1-3 in the MVC Mississippi Division.
Western Dubuque 3-6, Cedar Falls 1-9 — At Farley, Iowa: The Bobcats won the opener and earned a split with the Tigers.
PREP ATHLETICS
Offseason workouts may resume July 1 — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updated an earlier coronavirus related emergency proclamation that makes it clear that all school-related sports activities may resume.
Reynolds’ announcement opens the door for high school programs, such as football and volleyball, to conduct voluntary offseason workouts beginning July 1, under guidelines from the Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa Department of Education.