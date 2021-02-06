Even for the master rim rattler, it was easier said than done.
So Cain McWilliams couldn’t feel too bad.
McWilliams and his Dubuque Senior teammate, the often high-flying Kendrick Watkins-Hogue, could afford to share a laugh about their collective trio of missed slams in the aftermath of Senior’s convincing intra-city win over visiting Dubuque Wahlert, 62-48, Friday at Nora Gymnasium.
Watkins-Hogue missed a pair of dunks, including an alley-oop offering from the 5-foot-10 McWilliams, who couldn’t quite finish the throw down of his own on a late-game steal.
“(McWilliams) is always trying to dunk in practice,” said Watkins-Hougue, who had 13 points on the night, and opted for a layup on his final open-court opportunity of the night. “So we told him if he ever gets a shot in a game, go for it.”
McWilliams did. He also had two key buckets in the third period to fend off one of many Wahlert runs.
“I felt like we were up by a big enough lead that I could try it,” McWillians said. “I might not have if we weren’t.”
Senior’s missed shots were rare on this night, though, especially early. After missing their first shot of the game, the Rams, who improved to 5-8, scorched the nets, connecting on their next seven tries from the field, while the Eagles misfired on their first five shots.
Senior led, 12-0, before Wahlert could blink. Or score.
Ben Freed finally put Wahlert (6-6) on the board with a 3-pointer just over three minutes into the game. Freed scored all but two of Wahlert’s points in the first quarter as Senior led, 27-9, after one behind three Max Link 3-pointers and no turnovers.
Senior’s first two turnovers of the game came early in the second, though, and Wahlert took advantage opening the period with a 5-0 run.
But Senior scored the next nine and forced another Wahlert timeout after Watkins-Hogue’s athletic finger roll put Senior up, 33-19.
Wahlert followed with another spurt shortly before halftime, going on an 8-0 run to narrow the Rams’ lead to 38-22 at the break.
Things started to really look interesting when Freed, who knocked down his second triple, and Duke Faley, sparked an 8-2 run to open the second half that pulled Wahlert to within 40-30 - the closest the Eagles had gotten to the lead since the 5:49-mark of the first quarter.
Senior scored seven-straight to reclaim command and Link warmed up after a quiet stretch, connecting on two transition buckets for the Rams, who moved to the third back up handily, 51-35.
“We always talk about playing four quarters of basketball,” said Link, who finished with 15 points to pace the Rams. “Tonight, our warm ups were pretty high energy and I think that transferred to the game. We came out and really played team basketball.”
Faley, Wahlert’s sophomore center, was scoreless in the first half, but came to life in a big way in the second. Faley scored all 11 of his points in a gutsy battle inside with Senior’s veteran big-man, Jim Bonifas. Faley also had a pair of 3-pointers as Wahlert battled back yet again in the final period getting the lead under double digits before Senior pulled away for good in the final 3-minutes of play.
Freed shared game-high honors with Link with 15 points to lead Wahlert. Carson Cummer added 10.
“The thing I will say about this Wahlert team is that they compete,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “They play hard. We knew they play hard. They came out in that second half and hit some shots and the next thing you know, we’ve got a ball game. But our kids responded.”