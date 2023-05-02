With an eye toward the future, the Dubuque Fighting Saints selected five defensemen and four forwards in Phase I of the United States Hockey League Draft on Tuesday.
Phase I includes only players born in 2007, and the vast majority will be assigned to teams’ affiliates lists before playing in the league in a year or two. Phase II, open to all Junior-eligible players, takes place at 11 a.m. today.
“Every team should be excited today, and so are we,” said Saints’ president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson, who oversaw the draft with director of scouting Dan Shrader and director of player personnel Trevor Edwards. “We had a good strategy coming in, and we were able to follow it, so there was not a lot of surprises. We didn’t have to shuffle things around too much.
“A lot of that is a credit to our scouting staff, Trevor and Dan specifically. They do a tremendous job of evaluating and organizing, a lot of work behind the scenes. It might be another year before we see these guys, but the majority of them are going to be Fighting Saints before too long.”
Dubuque relinquished its first-round pick in Phase I of the draft last month, when it signed dynamic playmaker Liam Kilfoil, from Quispamsis, New Brunswick, to a pre-draft tender. By USHL rules, he will be required to play at least 55% of the team’s games next season. In all, USHL teams signed nine players to tenders prior to the draft.
Here is a capsule look at Dubuque’s selections on Tuesday:
Cooper Dennis — In a pick acquired from Omaha, the Saints selected the 5-foot-5, 141-pound center from Ithaca, N.Y., in the second round, 17th overall. Dennis accumulated 53 goals and 113 points in 75 games for the Bishop Kearney Selects 15U AAA squad. He learned of being drafted while at a draft watch with friends at Bishop Kearney.
“All my buddies saw my name come up and they were super excited for me, which was a really cool experience,” Dennis said. “I don’t know much about the organization right now, other than they signed Kilfoil and I played against him. I’d be pretty cool to have a chance to play with him.
“I like to think of myself as a skilled forward who can make plays and score goals.”
Luke Brierley — The 5-8, 146-pound left-shot defenseman from Barrington, Ill., posted two goals and 11 points in 15 games at the 15U AAA level for the powerhouse Chicago Mission program that reached nationals. Dubuque selected him in the second round, 23rd overall. The Saints took his good friend, Ohio State commit Charlie Arend, last season.
“I talked to Kalle before the draft, and I left that conversation thinking Dubuque would be an awesome place to go,” Brierley said. “It’s close to home, it’s a nice town, and they have a tradition of success and making the playoffs 12 years in a row. Charlie had nothing but good things to say about the organization.
“I like to play a good, two-way style of defense. I can defend in my own end, but my best skill is probably creating offense for my team.”
Chase Hull — Dubuque used its third-round pick, 38th overall, on the 5-11, 170-pound center from Ottawa, Ontario. Hull tallied 33 goals, 63 points and 22 penalty minutes in 35 games for the Renfrew Wolves U18 AAA squad this season.
Sean Barnhill — The 6-2, 176-pound right-shot defenseman from Scottsdale, Ariz., went in the fourth round, 53rd overall. He tallied a goal, an assist and 10 penalty minutes in 12 games for the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15U team in the Tier I Elite League.
Gavin Lock — Dubuque selected the 6-foot, 172-pound left wing from Plymouth, Mich., in the fifth round, 68th overall. He recorded 36 goals, 87 points and 86 penalty minutes in 81 games for the Little Caesar’s 15U AAA squad that reached the semifinals of USA Hockey’s national tournament. He tallied five points in five games at nationals.
Brandon Mickelson — The 5-10, 146-pound defenseman from Moorhead, Minn., went to Dubuque in the sixth round, 83rd overall. He scored 10 goals among his 28 points and had 26 penalty minutes in 19 games for the Minnesota Blue Ox 15U AAA team.
Ryan Aaronson — The Saints selected the 5-9, 154-pound left wing from Riverwoods, Ill., in the seventh round, 98th overall. He played for the Chicago Mission and had nine goals and 15 points in 15 games and contributed a goal and an assist at the 15U national tournament.
Tommy Bleyl — Dubuque took the 5-8, 141-pound right defenseman from Schenectady, N.Y., in the eighth round, 113th overall. He played for the South Kent School, Burnt Hills Ballston Spa and Mid-Fairfield Rangers and totaled 28 goals and 57 points in 39 games. Mid-Fairfield, which reached nationals, also produced current Saints players Ryan and Lucas St. Louis. Bleyl had two goals and an assist at nationals.
Alex Huang — With its 10th-round pick, 143rd overall, Dubuque selected the 6-foot, 154-pound right-shot defenseman from Rosemere, Quebec. In 42 games with the Saint-Eustache Vikings, Huang tallied six goals, 40 points and 10 penalty minutes at the Quebec 18 AAA level.
