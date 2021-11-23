Zoe Stluka scored 18 points and Jocelyn Cummins added 16 points as the Benton girls basketball team used a 35-19 run in the second half to pull away from Southwestern, 67-49, on Monday night in Benton, Wis.
The Zephyrs held a 32-30 lead at halftime, and broke things open in the second half.
Kailey Fawcett added 10 points for the Zephyrs, while Halle Stluka chipped in nine points.
Alisa Ramaker led the Wildcats with 10 points, and Kinsey Droessler and Kelsey Mich added seven points apiece.
Galena 38, Orangeville 24 — At Warren, Ill.: Gracie Furlong scored 14 points and Taylor Burcham added nine points as the Pirates used a stifling defense in the second half to pull away from the Broncos at the Warren Turkey Tournament.
Facing a 20-16 deficit at halftime, Galena locked down on the defensive end and held Orangeville to four points in the second half, all of which came in the third quarter. Galena went on a 22-4 run in the second half, holding the Broncos scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Morrison 53, East Dubuque 23 — At Warren, Ill.: Anna Berryman scored seven points, but the Warriors couldn’t get much going in a loss to Morrison at the Warren Turkey Tournament.
Mia Wilwert chipped in five points for East Dubuque, but Morrison built a 27-13 lead by halftime and pulled away from there.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 37, Dakota 22 — At Dakota, Ill.: Sydney Driscoll scored 12 points, and Emily Wiederholt and Jaidyn Strang scored 10 points apiece as the Wildcats grinded to the road victory.
Mickayla Bass added five points for River Ridge/Scales Mound, which held Dakota to seven points in the first half and put the game away with a 16-6 run in the fourth quarter.