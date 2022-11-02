CORALVILLE, Iowa – It came down to execution.
Cedar Rapids Xavier’s was simply a level above Western Dubuque’s on Wednesday afternoon.
While only credited for three blocks, the Saints’ front row that was led by the 6-foot-4 Anika Ivester caused havoc for the Bobcats, who could never find their offensive rhythm as No. 1 Xavier swept the No. 5 Bobcats, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22, in the Iowa Class 4A state semifinals at Xtream Arena.
“We knew they were big blockers and we couldn’t really find a way around them for some reason,” said Bobcats senior Libby Lansing, who delivered a team-high nine kills. “There were a few moments we thought we had some hope, but every single time we thought we had some hope we kind of lost the spark and they shut us down. We tried to keep as much energy as we could, but it was a little difficult sometimes. You try to bring each other up, but sometimes you just fall a little bit short.”
Hailey Wulfekuhle and Franny Heiberger added eight kills apiece for the defending state champion Bobcats (25-11), who closed their fourth consecutive trip to state in at least the semifinals. Ava Ramler finished with six kills, while Ava Demmer had 29 assists and the reliable Ella Meyer closed with 18 digs.
“We wanted to make our offense and our defense look a little bit different,” WD coach Megan Scherrman said. “Show them something else because we knew they knew a lot about us. I thought the girls did a good job of that. Some of our execution fell a little bit short, but other than that they trusted the process. They did well out there.”
Libby Fandel led the Saints (32-4) with 15 kills, while Maci Kadlec added 13 kills and Ivester had 10. Anna Shoger delivered 36 assists and 12 digs as Xavier advanced to Thursday’s state championship match against upstart No. 6-seed Clear Creek Amana (34-10).
“They have some really efficient hitters,” Xavier coach Austin Filer said of the Bobcats. “(Libby Lansing) is probably the best hitter in the entire state, efficiency-wise. Their right-sides are both fantastic. They do a really, really nice job of distributing and limiting errors. Our block had to be really specific and we were late last time we played them. We had to make some adjustments and we knew that our off-block defenders and our back row had to make some great plays.”
Recent history has belonged to Xavier in the series, as Wednesday’s win marked the Saints’ 10th in 11 meetings since 2011. That included a sweep at the Mississippi Valley Conference championship pool three weeks ago, and the Bobcats were hoping to take that as fuel to turn the tides at state.
In the early stages of the contest, it sure appeared to swing that way. Ramler floored two kills and Demmer delivered a pretty drop shot as the Bobcats shot out to a 7-1 advantage to open the match.
“That was a really good start,” Lansing said. “I didn’t really know what to expect coming into it, but we wanted to get them down right away. We did a really good job of that, but then they started to get into a rhythm, too, and we couldn’t stop their side.”
With the boisterous as ever Bobcat Nation fired up, the Saints amazingly composed themselves without even utilizing a timeout. With WD’s lead at 9-4, Xavier used an efficient 11-4 run to grab the lead and kept it the rest of the way, as Fandel slammed a kill and Ivester’s block sealed the 25-20 win.
“She’s fantastic,” Filer said of Ivester. “She’s one of the best blockers we’ve ever had in Xavier history. We had her matched up on the other blocker to see if she could get some offensive production as well, and she turned in an amazing job.”
The Saints played in front throughout the second set behind their towering presence at the net – which includes the 6-2 Ava Turner and the 6-foot Fandel -- sealing a 25-19 win and dropping the Bobcats into an 0-2 match hole.
“We knew that was something that was going to be there, and we didn’t execute,” said Meyer, who finished the season with 662 digs. “That’s something that we struggled with all game. When you’re facing a big block, you have to find a way around it. There’s always a way around it, but we didn’t today.”
The Bobcats went out with a fight, as expected. Big swings from Lansing and Heiberger gave WD early leads, but the Saints were too much as Kadlec stepped up huge in the final set. The 5-foot-11 senior had five kills during the back-half of the set as the Saints – despite clutch final points in Lansing’s kill and Meyer’s ace – held off the Bobcats to complete the sweep, 25-22.
“Four-year starter, not a lot of people can say that,” Lansing said. “Personally, that was my last high school volleyball game and I don’t plan on playing in college, either. It was amazing and I couldn’t really have asked for anything else.”
Just as they lost five starters from last year’s championship team, the Bobcats will have to reload again in graduating four-year starters in Lansing and Meyer, along with Demmer, Heiberger and Isabel and Erica Ernzen.
“They’ve meant the world,” Scherrman said. “It’s funny when you’ve got girls who are four-year starters for you, and now it’s like I’m seeing my little babies go. Ella is one of the best liberos I’ve ever seen and she’s just a beast in the back row. Lib is so smart and she’s so talented. She’s tall, but what she’s got in her head is so much better than that. She’s such a great girl, and so are all the seniors. Franny, the Ernzens, everyone gave it their all today, that’s for sure.”
