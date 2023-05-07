Ronnie Kramer loved the way the Dubuque County American Legion team attacked the baseball and consistently put it in play on Saturday.
Ronnie Kramer loved the way the Dubuque County American Legion team attacked the baseball and consistently put it in play on Saturday.
The Minutemen just needed a few more of them to fall.
Dubuque County steamrolled Linn-Mar, 11-0, in the first game of pool play in the Iowa state tournament at Prospect Meadows in Marion. But Moville squeaked out a 6-4 decision in the second game to win the pool at 2-0 and advance to today’s championship game.
The Minutemen ended their season at 8-2.
“We had an inning where we hit a screaming line drive at the third baseman, a long fly ball the center fielder tracked down and another line drive right at the third baseman, and you start to ask yourself, ‘Jeez, what do we have to do here?’” Kramer, the Minutemen head coach, said after his team stranded multiple runners in four of the seven innings. “That’s baseball. They had a couple of timely hits, and we didn’t.
“We had a really good team, which makes it even tougher. You have one game like this where the hits don’t fall, you finish 8-2 and the season’s not successful.”
Dubuque County sought its fourth state championship in the past five seasons. The Minutemen advanced all the way to the American Legion World Series in 2021.
The Minutemen scored early and often in the five-inning rout of Linn-Mar in the opening game of pool play. After scoring two runs in each of the first two innings, Dubuque County erupted for six in the third and added a single run in the fifth while outhitting Linn-Mar, 11-3.
Beckman Catholic standout Luke Schieltz led the offense by going 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, while Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius, Western Dubuque’s Isaac Then and Wahlert’s Jack Walsh added two hits apiece. Walsh homered and doubled, Brosius tripled and Then doubled.
Hempstead’s Curt Saunders earned the pitching win after allowing two hits and striking out three in three innings of work. Senior’s Will Sullivan fanned a pair in two innings to close out the victory.
Dubuque County also swept Linn-Mar in regular-season play.
In the second game, Moville scored four unearned runs, the first on an error and the next three on a home run. But the Minutemen clawed their way back and outhit Moville, 6-5.
Then went 2-for-3 to lead the offense. Saunders took the loss. Western Dubuque’s Ryan Klostermann allowed two runs, and Hempstead’s Gage Bishop and Then held Moville off the board.
