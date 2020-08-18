The traditional season opener for the boys fall golf season, the 2020 Mississippi Valley Conference super meet, was canceled earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, local golfers are still eager to get out and kick off the fall sports season in the tri-state area. Here’s a look at area teams in the MVC this season, as well as programs to watch in Illinois and Wisconsin:
IOWA BOYS (CLASS 4A)
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Chad Parkin (12th year)
Key players — Wil Sigwarth (Soph.), Nate Kaesbauer (Jr.), Colin Nelson (Sr.)
Outlook — The Mustangs graduated three of their top scorers from last season, including the all-MVC leader of the group in Kyle Arthofer. Hempstead finished eighth at the district meet last year, but as a freshman, Sigwarth led the charge at districts with the team’s lowest score and figures to play a key role in how far the Mustangs make it this fall. With strong players in Kaesbauer and Nelson filling out the top of the scorecard, how the bottom half fills out will be key to Hempstead’s success.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Tim Felderman (13th year)
Key players — Tim Casey (Sr.), Nate Obbink (Soph.), Aidan Obermueller (Sr.)
Outlook — The Rams return only three starters from their lineup last season after placing ninth at the district meet. Senior will need players to step up in a huge way if the Rams want a shot to qualify for state and finish in the top three at this fall’s district meet. Casey received second team all-MVC honors last season and had strong moments, while Obbink was tabbed honorable mention. Both players, along with Obermueller, will have to lead the charge if the Rams want to make some noise this season.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Dan Mulligan (21st year)
Key players — Ben Vaassen (Sr.), Will Coohey (Soph.), Nick Splinter (Jr.), Alex Link (Jr.), Ben Cummer (Sr.), Nolan Martineau (Jr.)
Outlook — After a five year hiatus, Mulligan retakes the reigns of the Wahlert program from Tim Ehrmann — Mulligan’s former assistant. Mulligan first led the Golden Eagles from 1996-1999, then after a year off returned in 2001 until 2014. Also a co-coach for the Wahlert girls program, Mulligan returns with a loaded lineup that brings back all six of its top team average scorers from last season. Vaassen leads a talented group that also has many young players ready to work their way into the lineup. The Eagles just missed the state cut last season with a fourth-place finish at districts, and the players are eager to rectify that on Oct. 6 before the state meet is held on Oct. 9-10.
The Eagles opened the season on Monday and took fourth out of 10 teams at the Blue Top Ridge Invitational in Iowa City. Vaassen led the way with an 80, while Link added an 81, Coohey an 84 and Splinter an 85.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Ben Wilson (seventh year)
Key players — Jax Stelzer (Sr.), Davis Stelzer (Jr.), Max Naumann (Sr.), Karson Skrtich (Sr.)
Outlook — The Bobcats return the top of their lineup and will be playing with a chip on their shoulder this fall. Primed to reach state last year as a team, the Bobcats fell just shy of qualifying at districts with a fourth-place finish for the second year in a row. Davis Stelzer, as a sophomore, was the only area player to reach the state meet last season, but played below his own high standards and finished in 61st place. For those reasons, WD is going to be a determined and dangerous team this season. The Stelzer brothers have been all-MVC picks each of their seasons since coming in as freshmen, while Max Naumann has made tremendous strides. Meanwhile, freshman Jackson Webber will provide another immediate spark from a young player who could see the Bobcats finally reaching their goal of playing at state as a team.
The Bobcats opened the season on Monday and took third out of four teams at the Cedar Falls Invitational at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course. Jax Stelzer earned medalist honors with a 1-under par 71, while Davis Stelzer added a 75, Webber an 83 and Skrtich a 90.
ILLINOIS BOYS/GIRLS
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Steve Feyen (21st year)
Outlook — In Illinois Class 1A, boys and girls can play jointly to make a full team for the schools with lower enrollments. The Warriors have done so in the past — but have also had split teams — and look to continue to be competitive this fall under longtime coach Steve Feyen. The Warrior girls captured their first Northwest Upstate Illini Conference championship in 2017.
GALENA
Coaches — Greg Fleege (boys), Jeff Hyde (girls)
Outlook — The Pirates continue looking for their chance to return to the state level after Tyler Moran placed 29th for the boys at state in 2018, but that’s easier said than done in the tough NUIC.
STOCKTON
Coach — Casey Kenna
Outlook — The Blackhawks will be led this season by a pair of golfers that have reached the sectional level in senior Mitchel Coffey and junior Alexi Haas. The program is hoping to make it to the next level but will need scorers to step up around them.
WISCONSIN GIRLS
DARLINGTON
Coach — Molly Rice
Outlook — The Redbirds lost two all-conference talents in Marissa Gould and Maggie Nordquist from a team that reached the Prairie du Chien sectional last fall and placed seventh. This year’s squad will rely on seniors Brianna Gavinski and Payton Gratz to carry the load with young talent to fill in the rest of the lineup.
LANCASTER
Coach — Sarah Williams
Outlook — The Flying Arrows will be led by senior Morgan Cooley, who placed 16th overall at the Prairie du Chien sectional meet last fall.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Rick Peterson
Outlook — Junior Allison Kennedy will front the Blackhawks’ lineup after placing 31st at their home sectional meet last season.