The Dubuque County Minutemen got the bats going early and often Saturday afternoon, and Aaron Savary took care of the rest.
Savary struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings and Dubuque County pounded out 11 hits to defeat defending champion Idaho Falls, 10-2, on the second day of pool play action at the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C. The Minutemen play Midland, Mich., at noon Sunday for a berth in Monday’s semifinals at Keeter Stadium.
The Minutemen opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning after cleanup hitter Gavin Guns, Tucker Nauman and Trey Schaber delivered consecutive singles to load the bases. Idaho Falls starter Deezil Luce fanned Ray Schlosser for the first out, but Guns scored on a wild pitch before Landon Stoll walked to re-load the bases. No. 9 hitter Michael Garret followed with a deep fly ball to left field to knock in the second run.
Cole Smith drew another walk to load the bases a third time, but Luce ended the threat by coaxing Jake Brosius into a comebacker.
The Bandits got one of those runs back in the bottom half after Ace Webb led off with a hit batsman, and R.J. Woods singled him to third. Dubuque County ace Aaron Savary avoided the big inning when Chandler Robinson hit a roller to shortstop, where Smith stepped on the bag and fired to Sawyer Nauman at first for a run-producing double play. Savary then made Bradley Thompson his third strikeout victim to end the inning.
Smith’s defense cut down the potential tying run in the bottom of the third. With runners on first and third on a double steal attempt, Smith stepped up to cut off catcher Schlosser’s throw, then gunned the ball back to cut down speedy leadoff man Nate Rose at home plate for the third out. Earlier in the inning, Savary picked off Logan Taggart after allowing a leadoff walk.
Idaho Falls wasted Ky Howell’s leadoff double in the fourth. A miscommunication on the basepaths led to the first out, Howell being erased in a rundown after Webb tried to steal with second base already occupied. Savary responded with a strikeout and a flyout to Garrett in right to end the inning.
Idaho Falls’ sloppy play carried over to the top of the fifth, and the Minutemen capitalized. Sawyer Nauman led off by taking a breaking ball in the middle of the back, then raced to third when the Bandits threw away Guns’ sacrifice bunt attempt. Tucker Nauman followed by drilling a two-run single back through the box to make it 4-1. Tucker Nauman came across when Schlosser’s grounder skipped under the glove of sure-handed shortstop Rose.
Stoll kept the inning going by reaching on a hit batsman, then hustled to third when the third baseman relaxed on Garrett’s slow roller just inside the foul line. Smith followed with a base hit through the left side to make it 6-1.
The Minutemen added another run in the sixth. Sawyer Nauman laced a double inside the left-field line, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Guns’ deep fly ball to right-centerfield.
Idaho Falls pulled within 7-2 on Thompson’s RBI double over the bag at third. But Savary put out a second-and-third threat with his eighth strikeout of the afternoon.
Dubuque County added insurance in the top of the seventh. Nick Offerman led off by being hit by a pitch and Smith walked before Idaho Falls retired the next two batters. Offerman scored on a wild pitch, Guns laced an RBI double inside the left-field line, and Tucker Nauman punched an RBI single to right center to stretch the lead to 10-2.