Here is a capsule preview of area boys track teams competing in the WaMaC Conference this season:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Co-coaches — Todd Troutman & Ryan Meissner
Returning veterans — Johan Patel (Sr., sprinter,); Joe Hermsen (Sr., sprinter); Erik Koopmann (Sr., mid-distance); Cassius McGrane (Sr., mid-distance); Elliot Naughton (Sr., thrower); Ryan Schlarmann (Sr., sprinter); Wyatt Schulte (Sr., thrower); Cayden Gassmann (Jr., sprinter); Arturo Venegas (Jr., thrower)
Promising newcomers — Andrew Salrin (Soph., distance); Brady Salter (Fr., Sprinter); Joe Kielkucki (Soph., thrower)
Outlook — Of the Trailblazers’ seven state qualifiers in 2021, only Platel, Gassmann and Schulte return this season. While they are forced to replace a lot of talent, Troutman and Meissner are hopeful that their returners and newcomers will fill that void. Beckman does have eight seniors and four juniors on its roster, so while they don’t possess much state experience, the leadership will not be lacking.
MAQUOKETA
Head coach — Spencer Scar
Returning veterans — Todd Acton (Sr.); Collin Grau (Sr.); Isaac Koppang (Sr.); Dylan Said (Sr.); Owen Powers (Sr); Wyatt Schwenker (Sr.); Johnny Burns (Jr.); Gavin Davis (Jr.); Orion Dorne (Jr.); Luke Fields (Jr.); Keelan Hoover (Jr.); Jayden Koos (Jr.); Brady Pauls (Jr.)
Outlook — The Cardinals graduated Caden Atienza, their lone state qualifier from last season, but do have some promising talent returning that posted solid times throughout the 2021 campaign. Koos and Koppang should be state contenders as sprinters, and Hoover has proven to be a formidable hurdler and long jumper. Schwenker and Grau return as the top Cardinal throwers from a year ago, so this well-rounded group hopes to have multiple state qualifiers come May.
WEST DELAWARE
Head coach — Doug Winkowitsch
Returning veterans — Logan Africa (Jr.); Cole Carroll (Soph.); Sawyer Falck (Jr.); Dominic Mastin (Soph.); Nicholas Mensen (Jr.); Grant Northburg (Jr.); Haze Seibert (Soph.); Julio Weber (Soph.)
Outlook — The Hawks’ 2022 track & field season will be defined by their youth. None of the four state qualifiers from the 2021 team return this season, leaving West Delaware with a very young and inexperienced squad. With a roster comprised largely of freshmen and sophomores, opportunities for youngsters to step up will be plentiful.