Maci Boffeli waited four long years for this night.
The senior spent her first three seasons as a member of the Dubuque Senior swimming & diving team chasing rival Wahlert. But the Rams couldn’t quite get over the hump … until Tuesday night at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
Senior won 9 of 12 events to pile up 127 points and win the 27th city meet title in program history and the first since 2015. Wahlert, which won the past five city meets, took second with 104.5 points, and Hempstead finished third with 87.5 points.
“My freshman year, we were close, and we’ve been kind of chipping away and chipping away each year since then,” said Boffeli, a Cascade High School student who swims for the Rams and won all four of her events Tuesday. “It feels so amazing to finally get it done.
“My senior year has been going great for me personally and for us as a team. I love these girls so much. Tonight shows how strong we’ve become as a team. It took a complete team effort to win city, and we all came through. Amazing.”
The Rams opened the swimming portion of the meet by winning the 200 medley relay behind Kaitlyn Vantiger (backstroke), Boffeli (breaststroke), Savanna Koch (butterfly) and Tabby Monahan (freestyle) in 1:54.17. Senior also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.76 with Molly Gilligan, Koch, Vantiger and Monahan, and punctuated the win by claiming the 400 freestyle relay in 3:51.28 behind Gilligan, Koch, Vantiger and Boffeli.
“We actually didn’t think we’d win by this much, especially after the dual meet with Wahlert was so close,” Monahan said of a 93-83 victory in a meet decided in the final event two weeks ago. “We were really nervous coming into this meet, but the energy of our team and how close we are brought us together and helped us swim those fast swims.
“This moment feels so awesome, especially with it being senior year. It’s a great way to go out, as city champs.”
Boffeli, Monahan and Gilligan also contributed a pair of individual wins each. Boffeli claimed the 200 freestyle in 2:02.36 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.59, Monahan took the 50 freestyle in 25.46 and the 100 freestyle in 56.17, and Gilligan finished first in the 200 individual medley in 2:18.28 and the 100 butterfly in 1:02.16.
“We’ve been thinking about this meet for a long, long time,” said Gilligan, a sophomore. “Wahlert had the trophy for five years, and we knew we had a shot at getting it. We wanted to take our shot now, because who knows what the next couple of years will look like? We wanted to do this for Maci and Tabby and all the seniors, because they’ve meant so much to this team. It was a great team win, and it gives us so much confidence going into districts in a couple of weeks.”
Jamie Schmid gave Wahlert its first victory of the night by swimming a 5:32.89 in the 500 freestyle. Avery Schmidt later went 1:00.67 in the 100 backstroke for the Golden Eagles’ other victory.
“I didn’t exactly swim my best on Saturday (at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet), so I was happy to be able to redeem myself tonight and help the team,” Schmid said. “I love this meet. It’s so much fun to go out and swim with friends and compete against people you know and love so much. You can kind of just go out, relax and get ready for your taper and regionals and state.”
Grace Kolker gave Hempstead its lone victory with a 383.35 in the diving competition.
“I really wanted to be in the 350 or 360 range for this meet, so to score in the 380s feels really, really good and gives me a big boost of confidence going into regionals,” Kolker said. “This is always a good meet to kind of see where you’re at going into regionals, but it’s still a little bit of a shock to put up that kind of number.”