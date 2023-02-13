The Dubuque Senior girls bowling team saved its best for last on Monday afternoon, and it resulted in a berth in the Iowa state tournament.
In the 15th and final game of the Baker series, the Rams bagged a 228 – the high game in the eight-team event – to finish second with a 2,762 at the Class 3A qualifying tournament hosted by Marshalltown at Wayward Social.
Recommended for you
Senior rallied in the final game to beat Linn-Mar by 49 pins after the Lions closed with a 166. Waterloo West won the team title at 2,816. Only the top two teams advanced to the team tournament Feb. 22 at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.
The Rams followed up the team win by qualifying four bowlers to the individual state tournament next Monday at Maple Lanes in Waterloo. Senior’s Mackenzie Lang shot a national honor count 227-245-207—679 for a 25-pin victory over Waterloo West’s Sydney Wilson.
The Rams’ Clara Pregler shot a national honor count 205-215-189—609 to finish fifth, while Jaquelyn Hochrein rolled a 210-200-175—585 for seventh and Morgan Bettcher a 164-193-225—582 for the eighth and final individual spot at state.
Senior’s lineup also included Mady Arrington and Alison Hedrick.
HEMPSTEAD’S LEACH, NINNEMAN ADVANCE TO STATE
Hempstead senior Libby Leach shot a national honor count 210-224-200—634 to finish second at the Class 3A qualifying event hosted by Cedar Rapids Prairie at Lancer Lanes. Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Kaylee Harris won the individual title with a 256-192-205—653.
The Mustangs also advanced junior Madison Ninneman to state. She rolled a 207-232-147—586 to finish seventh. The top eight bowlers advanced to the individual tournament.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson won the team title with a 2,718, while Prairie took second at 2,671. Hempstead finished fourth with a 2,307.
NEYEN, BOBCATS MAKE CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT FIELD
Western Dubuque junior Baylee Neyen finished second individually, and the Bobcats also placed second in the team competition to advance both to state from the Class 2A qualifier at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.
Neyen bagged a 212-179-201—592 to finish just seven pins back of Decorah’s Rebecca Bruening. The Vikings also took the team title with a 2,458, 107 clear of Western Dubuque.
The Bobcats’ lineup also included Claire McGrane, Addie Kress, Olivia Thul, Kirsten Butcher and Megan Vaske, along with sub Abby Steager.
The Class 2A team competition takes place next Tuesday, and the individual event follows next Wednesday.
WAHLERT 2nd IN CLASS 1A TOURNEY IN CAMANCHE
Top-seeded Camanche rolled a 2,962 to easily win the Class 1A qualifying meet it hosted at Imperial Lanes, while second-seeded Dubuque Wahlert shot a 2,341 for second place and Bellevue took fifth at 1,709.
The Storm also claimed all four individual spots. Wahlert’s Katelyn Vaassen finished fifth with a 546, 31 pins shy of fourth place.
In Class 1A, only the team champion and top four individuals advance to the state meet. Class 1A has eight qualifying sites, while the two larger classes have four apiece.
WEST DELAWARE CRUISES TO TITLE
West Delaware fired a 2,775 to easily outdistance runner-up Charles City (2,282) and win the Class 1A state qualifying meet hosted by Waterloo Columbus at Cadillac XBC. The Hawks also advanced Lydia Helms, who finished second with a national honor count of 258-172-209—639. Forest City’s Kali Johnson won the individual title with a 661.
The Class 1A team tournament takes place Monday, and the individual event follows next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.