DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Western Dubuque’s puzzle to get back to state this season is filled with many new pieces, and the Bobcats are getting comfortable with where to place them.

It all came together on Thursday night, as the Iowa Class 4A No. 5-ranked Bobcats delivered their strongest performance of the young season in a 25-14, 25-20, 25-23 hard-fought sweep of Class 2A No. 15 Beckman Catholic at Beckman High School.

