DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Western Dubuque’s puzzle to get back to state this season is filled with many new pieces, and the Bobcats are getting comfortable with where to place them.
It all came together on Thursday night, as the Iowa Class 4A No. 5-ranked Bobcats delivered their strongest performance of the young season in a 25-14, 25-20, 25-23 hard-fought sweep of Class 2A No. 15 Beckman Catholic at Beckman High School.
“We have a lot of new girls, but a lot of upperclassmen and we work together as a team and practice as a team,” said WD junior right side Hailey Wulfekuhle. “We’re working together and more and more we’re coming together as a group.”
Wulfekuhle is a returner from last season who knew her production would need to increase this fall if Western Dubuque (9-2) were to reach its goals, and she had a match-high 10 kills against Beckman (8-4).
“I had a lot of people to look up to obviously in Meredith Bahl, Maddie Harris, Maddy Maahs and even Meg Besler,” Wulfekuhle said. “I have to fill their role now and it’s a big one to fill, but it’s a fun one to fill.”
Wulfekuhle is an example of the returning players, as well as the ones fresh to the lineup, that are answering the call with gusto for the Bobcats in their quest to defend the 4A state championship.
“She’s a very smart player who knows how to handle the ball,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said of Wulfekuhle. “She’s definitely someone that we trust to give it to and she’s really coming along as a great right side this year.”
Libby Lansing added eight kills and four blocks for WD, and Ava Demmer had 27 assists. Ella Meyer finished with 27 digs and five ace serves.
“One thing I told the girls is that this is one of the first nights where it felt like everything clicked,” Scherrman said. “Obviously, we’re playing well, but there’s always something that pinpoints me to work on. Tonight, it was the defense, offense, communication, our serve-receive, all of it clicked for us.”
Jenna Lansing led the Trailblazers with six kills and four aces. Shea Steffen added 23 assists and Alexie Hogan had 11 digs for Beckman, which is also reshuffling after losing key players such as Kiersten Schmitt, Leah Wessels and Olivia Hogan from its state-qualifying team last season.
“Tough opponent, great environment to play in,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “Those are the types of environments you love to play in. I’m disappointed we couldn’t put on a little bit better show. I think our inconsistency is showing right now and that’s the big thing for us, we have to get more consistent.”
The opening set was a seesaw affair that saw six lead changes before the Bobcats took control of some Beckman errors to create distance. Big swings from Wulfekuhle and Libby Lansing, and a block from Franny Heiburger and Ally Reuter, sparked an 8-4 scoring run for a 16-11 advantage and forced a Beckman timeout.
After the break, the Bobcats only grew stronger by closing on a 9-3 run. Wulfekuhle floored a kill, then Libby Lansing and Demmer teamed up for a block. Wulfekuhle helped close the 25-14 win with a pretty ace serve.
The second set was even closer. With the set notched at 15, the Bobcats again made the clutch plays to close it out on a 10-5 run. Demmer delivered a perfectly-timed dropper, Libby Lansing hit for an ace and Reuter swung for a kill to take a 21-17 lead, then Heiberger’s huge blast led to the 25-20 win and 2-0 match lead.
“We were kind of ready at the beginning of the season to prove everyone wrong,” said Reuter, a new junior starter in the middle. “There weren’t expectations because of everyone we lost from the previous year. We were just ready to show everyone what we have with all the new players filling in. I’m glad to be part of it.”
The teams went back-and-forth in the third set, with Elizabeth Kerper’s deep shot and Jenna Lansing’s blasting kill keeping Beckman in front late, 23-22. But WD answered again, and an ace from Isabel Ernzen secured the 25-23 win and road sweep.
“We only had one option tonight and everyone knows we’re trying to get the ball to Jenna,” Troutman said. “When everyone knows that, it’s tough to get it to her. We’re trying a little different rotation that we think is going to pay off for us. There’s nothing rotation wise that hurt us tonight, just execution.”
