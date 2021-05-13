It’s the final push to the Iowa state meet, as boys track and field athletes competed in various state qualifying meets on Thursday night. It’s safe to say the area will be well represented next week at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Dubuque Senior’s Matthew Kruse continued his impressive run this season, taking home gold in two events he has dominated all year. Kruse qualified first in the 400-meter dash (50.04) and the 400 hurdles (54.19) at a Class 4A qualifier in Iowa City.
The Rams’ David Williams ran his personal-best at just the right time in the 100-meter dash, qualifying second with a time of 11.10 seconds.
Senior also continued its recent success in the jumping events with a couple of first-place finishes. High jumper Logan Flanagan (6-05) and long jumper Sam Akins (22-05 ¼) will both be heading to Des Moines with their efforts.
Hempstead’s Ryan Winger breezed to the 3,200 title with a time of 9:32.76, nearly 8 seconds clear of the second-place finisher.
The Mustangs will also send Derek Leicht, who finished second in the 400 (50.41) and 800 (1:57.48) to advance to next week’s state event. Owen Maloney will join them by qualifying second in the 1,600 (4:21.42).
Dubuque Wahlert will send Ryan Brosius and Duke Faley as individual qualifiers coming out of a 3A qualifier in Solon. Brosius continued momentum from last week’s Mississippi Valley Conference divisional and will head to Drake by winning the 100 in 11.21 seconds.
Faley carried over from his divisional victory with another gold-medal performance in the discus with a distance of 162-03.
The strong relay team of Jake Brosius, Gabe Anstoetter, Carson Cummer and Ryan Brosius claimed gold in the 4x200 (130.83) and silver in the 4x100 (43.57) to advance to state.
The Bobcats of Western Dubuque will also send multiple teams to Drake after winning a 3A district title in Independence.
Dakota Hoffman continued his season-long dominance in the shot put, taking gold with a distance of 54-1 1/2. Logan Brosius will join him with a first-place finish in the 110-hurdles with a winning time of 15.10.
WD also saw strength in its relay teams with gold-medal finishes in the 4x800 (8:11.56), shuttle hurdle (1:00.29) and the 4x100 (43.61). The Bobcats qualified second in the 4x200 with a season-best 1:31.92, as well as the 4x400 (3:31.82).
Bellevue’s Brady Griebel led the charge for multiple Comets heading to state out of a 2A qualifier in Tipton. The senior took gold in the 800 (2:02) and silver in the 3,200 (9:55). Alex Pitts will join him as an individual qualifier, placing first in the long jump.
Pitts and Riley Carrier will be heading to Drake by finishing 1-2 in the 400 hurdles for Bellevue. Pitts placed first in 56.70 and Carrier second in 56.90.
The Comets team of Jacob Waller, Ethan Klemme, Kaden Guenther and Brady Griebel won the distance medley relay in 3:38, while Liam Dunne, Colby Sieverding, Klemme and Waller took gold in the 4x200 (1:32.70).
Cascade got off to a hot start with a gold medal finish in a 2A qualifier at Jesup. Mason Otting, Luka Rickels, Jack Menster and Cole Miller qualified for state by winning the sprint medley relay in 1:36.03. Rickels, Jonah Manternach, Isaac Nava and Miller also claimed gold in the distance medley in 3:42.83.
Cascade and Dyersville Beckman finished 1-2 in the 4x200. The Cougars’ Rickels, Manternach, Nava and Menster took gold in 1:32.61. Beckman’s Johan Platel, Trent Koelker, Nick Hageman and Nathan Schaefer claimed silver in 1:33.50.
A full list of state qualifiers will be revealed today.