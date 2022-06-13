Roamn Hummel knew he had the makings of something pretty good, even if few around the state expected much from the Cascade High School baseball team this season.
The Cougars graduated standout pitcher Eli Green to Southeastern Community College and opened the season with an 18-man roster that included just three seniors, four juniors, five sophomores, three freshmen and three eighth graders.
But the Cougars, who opened the season unranked and not receiving votes in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll, won their first six games and shot into the Class 2A rankings at No. 10 last week.
After defeats at No. 7 and No. 8 Jesup, the Cougars knocked off No. 4 Mid-Prairie and No. 5 Dyersville Beckman to close last week at 9-2.
“When you lose a guy like Eli Green, a guy who’s so tough to beat, I’m sure a lot of people were wondering what we’d have this year,” said Hummel, in his 13th season coaching at his alma mater. “Nobody out there knew. But I knew Jack Carr was a proven guy who’s been really good for us the last couple of years, and I had a lot of confidence in what we were capable of doing.
“We started off really well, and then we lose Friday and Monday against a couple of ranked teams in Anamosa and Jesup where we didn’t hit the ball very well and we had a miscue in the Anamosa game that cost us five runs in an inning. I felt we were a lot better than that, and we came back and beat a really good Mid-Prairie team. That gave us a lot of confidence going into (Friday against Beckman) that we could swing it and we’d have a chance.”
Carr, a senior, has gone 3-1 with a 0.66 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings, while sophomore Cooper Hummel, the coach’s son, has posted a 4-0 record, a 1.50 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings. Jase Reinke has posted a 0.78 ERA in nine innings, and Cade Rausch has a 1.75 ERA in eight relief innings.
Ty Frasher leads the offense with a .500 batting average (14-for-28), while Will Hosch hits at a .348 clip, Rausch sits at an even .300 and Jack Menster and Cass Hoffman are slightly under .300.
The Cougars own a 1.33 team ERA and opponents hit just .154 against them. Cascade hits .280 as a team.
Big Bend reprisal — Friday’s meeting between Cascade and Beckman was the final regular-season game between the Dubuque County rivals. In the fall, Beckman and Maquoketa will join Cascade in the River Valley Conference’s North Division after departing the WaMaC Conference.
“It’s going to turn back into a little bit of an old Big Bend (Conference) thing,” Roamn Hummel said. “Us, Dyersville, Anamosa, Monticello — they were all teams that were always really good in the Big Bend and competed and fought hard every night. You’re going to start seeing that again. And, along with it, you’re going to start seeing the big crowds every night like we used to have in the Big Bend.”
The Big Bend Conference dispersed its eight schools in 2003. At that time, it included Anamosa, Beckman, Western Dubuque, Cascade, Camanche, De Witt Central, Maquoketa and Monticello.
Western Dubuque has since elevated to the Mississippi Valley Conference and De Witt competes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. The other six will be in the RVC in the fall.
Ed-Co to honor 1952 state champs — The Edgewood-Colesburg baseball team will pay tribute to the 1952 state championship squad from Colesburg in between its junior varsity and varsity games against Easton Valley tonight. The 70th anniversary recognition ceremony will take place at approximately 6:30 p.m. at Community Dreams Field in Edgewood.
Colesburg defeated Glidden, 9-5, to win the one-class state championship in 1952 and finish with a 15-2 overall record. In 2016, Edgewood-Colesburg reached the state tournament for the first time in either community’s program history since the championship season.
