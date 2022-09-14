When Tim Frake arrived at Cascade in 2005, he knew the school had a proud sports reputation.
Football just hadn’t been part of that discussion for quite some time.
The baseball team was a three-time state-tournament participant, including a recent 2004 run. The boys basketball team had qualified four times for state. And the girls basketball program was in the very early stages of a growing dynasty that included its first trip to state in 2002.
The Cougars’ football team, however, had not qualified for even the postseason since 1990.
Fast forward 18 years, Frake has built Cascade into a consistent and proven winner, having led the Cougars to nine postseason appearances since taking over, including a program-best quarterfinal finish in 2017. That year Cascade cruised to a 9-0 regular-season mark and outscored its opponents by nearly 26 points per game.
“I think it was known mostly as a baseball and basketball town,” Frake said. “I knew they had athletes at Cascade when I took over the program, but we slowly had to build up interest in football and get the right guys out. Ever since we got it started, tradition kind of breeds from year to year and we’ve been able to do some great things.”
Frake first reached the postseason in 2008 and finished with an 8-2 record. That began a model of consistency that saw the 2009 team finish at 10-1, the 2013 squad recorded an 8-3 mark, followed by 9-2 in 2014.
On Friday, the head coach reached a milestone mark with his 100th career victory at the helm of the Cougars with a convincing 46-7 win over Anamosa. He now has a career record of 100-70 and has won 59 percent of his games over 18 seasons.
“I’ve been doing this for 18 years and that tells me I’ve coached a lot of football games,” Frake said. “We’ve had some success with a lot of good players over the years. We’ve had some good teams and have been able to build a pretty solid program with the help of a lot of good coaches and a lot of good players.”
Prior to taking the reins at Cascade, Frake spent nine years as an assistant coach at Maquoketa Valley.
Cascade awarded Frake his first opportunity to be a varsity head coach and he has become rooted in the community ever since.
“My family is here, my wife is here, we’re raising three daughters in this community,” Frake said. “It’s been really special. This community has been great to us.”
Frake also leads Cascade’s girls track team, which won gold at last year’s state meet in the shuttle hurdle relay, and his wife, Mary, is in her 16th season as the volleyball coach.
“It’s a great community, a great place, and we’ve really enjoyed it,” Frake said.
With win No. 100 in the books, Frake will search for No. 101 on Friday against rival Beckman Catholic.
“Last year they got us pretty good, so we’re gonna have to make sure we’re ready to play,” Frake said. “Let’s hope it’s a lot of fun Friday night.”
