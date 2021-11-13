Kyle Tuma scored 21 points, Quentin Shields added 19 and Blake McCann chipped in 18, and the NCAA Division III No. 5-ranked UW-Platteville men’s basketball team rolled past Whitworth, 90-69, on Friday night in Platteville, Wis.
Logan Pearson scored 11 points and Justin Stovall added seven as the Pioneers won their second straight blowout to open the season. Platteville built a 48-28 lead by halftime on Whitworth.
Clarke 75, McPherson 68 — At Kehl Center: Keith Johnson and Jacob Fierst scored 18 points apiece, and Biggie Luster added 13 points to help the Pride (3-2) pull away in the second half.
Chandler Dean added 11 points as Clarke held a 35-34 lead at halftime and inched away from McPherson (3-1) for the win.
Augustana 80, Dubuque 64 — At Rock Island, Ill.: Sam Kilburg scored 19 points and Peter Ragen added 11, but the 16th-ranked Spartans suffered a tough road loss to unranked Augustana.
The Spartans dropped to 1-1 after shooting 35.5% from the field (22-for-62). Josh Hammer added 10 points for Dubuque, which fell into a 41-34 deficit at halftime.
WOMEN
Loras 79, UW-Stout 72 — At Loras: Former Hempstead product Madison Fleckenstein scored a game-high 18 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals as the Duhawks (2-0) held back the Blue Devils (1-1).
Former Galena standout Sydney Schuler, along with Cierra Bachmann, added 12 points apiece for Loras.
UW-Platteville 61, Bethel 57 — At Loras: Sarah Mueller scored 17 points with 10 rebounds off the bench as the Pioneers used 18-14 runs in the second and third quarters to win their season opener.
Indiana Wesleyan 84, Clarke 51 — At Marion, Ind.: Mya Merschman scored 10 points off the bench, but nothing else went right for the NAIA No. 19-ranked Pride (3-2) in the ugly loss to No. 11 Wesleyan (4-1).