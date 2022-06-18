Connor Maiers and Zach Gehl pitched effectively to earn the wins, while Garrett Kadolph and Jake Goodman supported them in relief as Western Dubuque held Waterloo West to eight combined hits in a doubleheader sweep, 12-1 and 4-1, on Friday in Waterloo, Iowa.
Tucker Nauman drove in three runs for the Bobcats in the opener.
Dubuque Hempstead 6-6, Iowa City Liberty 5-5 — At Core Field: The Mustangs swept a pair of nearly identical games from the Lightning, as Solen Munson in the opener and then Cole Swartz in the nightcap each delivered game-winning sacrifice flies in the sixth inning to lift Hempstead. Jonny Muehring homered twice in the first game for the Mustangs.
(Thursday’s games)
Wahlert 17, Clinton 4 — At Clinton, Iowa: Jack Walsh went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, Ben Freed and Tommy Forbes added three hits apiece, and Ryan Brosius, Aaron Savary, Patrick Fitzgerald and Zach Callahan had two hits each in the non-conference romp for Class 3A No. 4 Wahlert (15-6). Bryce Rudiger drove in three runs, and Savary, Freed, Fitzgerald and Forbes drove in two apiece.
Marion 19-3, Dyersville Beckman 9-4 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Logan Burchard scattered eight hits and fanned two batters in 6 2/3 innings to lead the Class 2A No. 5 Trailblazers (14-9) in Game 2 of the WaMaC Conference twin bill. Burchard and Luke Schieltz also collected two hits in the win. Class 3A No. 9 Marion scored 15 runs in the sixth to win the opener. Schieltz went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Owen Huehnergarth went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Burchard drove in three for Beckman.
Benton 4-3, Maquoketa 1-1 — At Van Horne, Iowa: Kasey Coakley went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Owen Powers took the hard-luck loss in the opener despite allowing just two hits in four innings. In the nightcap, Mitchell Roeder went 2-for-3, Carter Meyer drove in the lone run, and Dylan Mangler allowed four hits in six innings to take another hard-luck loss for the Cardinals (4-14).
Solon 10-9, West Delaware 3-6 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks, who received votes in the latest Class 3A poll, dropped to 18-9 with the WaMaC sweep losses. Solon improved to 14-12.
Edgewood-Colesburg 7-10, East Buchanan 0-4 — At Winthrop, Iowa: Cael Funk struck out 14 and walked two in a 105-pitch no-hitter in the opener, while Konner Putz went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. In the nightcap, Funk, Pryce Rochford and Putz had two hits apiece, and Rochford drove in two runs.
Durant 5, Cascade 4 — At Durant, Iowa: Durant scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for the victory. The Class 2A No. 3 Cougars fell to 12-3.
Maquoketa Valley 15-14, Central City 5-4 — At Central City, Iowa: The Wildcats improved to 12-4 with the Tri-Rivers Conference sweep.
Easton Valley 16-14, Bellevue Marquette 0-4 — At Miles, Iowa: The Mohawks fell to 7-8 with the Tri-Rivers Conference sweep losses.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Senior 3-7, Davenport North 0-5 — At Wiegand Field: Sam McDonald went deep in the opener, then Aubree Steines added a homer with three RBIs in the night cap as the Rams swept Davenport North.
Dubuque Wahlert 14-12, Davenport Central 1-0 — At Davenport, Iowa: The Golden Eagles scored runs in bunches and swept in quick fashion, closing both games in the third inning.
