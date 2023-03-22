The tri-state area continues to produce hammers on the wrestling mat, and the 2022-23 season was no different.
The 20 wrestlers named to the fifth annual Telegraph Herald All-Area Wrestling Team accounted for four state championships and eight appearances in the state finals.
All 20 honorees placed at their respective state tournaments, with an average finish in the third-place match (3.5 to be exact) and 39.05 wins.
Here is a look at the first team, along with special mention and honorable mention picks, which was selected on the criteria of state tournament finish and overall season record:
LOWER WEIGHTS (106-152)
Mitchell Pins (Dubuque Hempstead) — Pins went 31-9 and placed sixth at 106 pounds at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament. He was also a first-team pick last year.
Brett Birchman (Fennimore) — Birchman went 26-5 and won the Wisconsin Division 3 113-pound state championship. He earned honorable mention each of the last two seasons.
Ethan Aird (Darlington/Black Hawk) — Aird went 31-4 and finished as the 113-pound state runner-up at the Wisconsin Division 2 state tournament. He was honorable mention last year.
Evan Bratten (Dubuque Hempstead) — Bratten posted a 36-12 record and placed eighth at 113 pounds at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament.
Mitchell Murphy (Dubuque Hempstead) — Murphy won 39 of his 50 matches this season, placing eighth at 120 pounds at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament.
Amryn Nutter (Fennimore) — Nutter went 44-3 and placed third at 120 pounds at the Wisconsin Division 3 state tournament. He was honorable mention last year.
Carson Less (West Delaware) — Less won 40 of 47 matches this season and placed seventh at 120 pounds at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament. He earned honorable mention each of the last two seasons.
Jerren Gille (Dubuque Wahlert) — Gille won 39 of his 45 matches and placed fourth at 126 pounds at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament.
Ian Crapp (Fennimore) — Crapp, an SWC/SWAL Clash champion, went 46-10 and was the 132-pound state runner-up at the Wisconsin Division 3 state tournament. He was honorable mention last year.
Owen Seffrood (Darlington/Black Hawk) — Seffrood won 47 of 51 matches this season and placed third at 138 pounds at the Wisconsin Division 2 state tournament. He was also a first-team pick last year.
UPPER WEIGHTS (160-285)
Josiah Schaetzle (Dubuque Hempstead) — Schaetzle, a Mississippi Valley Conference champion, went 43-3 and placed third at 160 pounds at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament. He was a first-team pick in 2021 and honorable mention last season.
Tristan Steldt (Fennimore) — Steldt won 40 of 44 matches this season and won the Wisconsin Division 3 160-pound state championship. He was also a first-team pick last season.
Logan Peyton (West Delaware) — Peyton went 23-5 and placed third at 160 pounds at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament. He earned honorable mention each of the last two seasons.
Nathan Beitz (Maquoketa Valley) — Beitz posted a 38-4 record and placed third at 195 pounds at the Iowa Class 1A state tournament.
Will Ward (West Delaware) — Ward won 39 of 43 matches and placed fifth at 195 pounds at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament. He was honorable mention last year.
JoJo Lewis (Dubuque Hempstead) — Lewis went 44-4 and finished runner-up at 220 pounds at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament. His only losses this season came against four-time undefeated state champion Ben Kueter of Iowa City High. He was also a first-team selected last year.
Jack Hiland (Bellevue) — Hiland went 50-8, setting the program’s single-season wins record and placing fifth at 220 pounds at the Iowa Class 1A state tournament.
Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) — Geuther went 43-5 and won the Iowa Class 2A 285-pound state championship. He was honorable mention last year.
Evan Gratz (Fennimore) — Gratz posted a 43-4 record and won the Wisconsin Division 3 285-pound state championship.
Porter Mandurano (Belmont/Platteville) — Mandurano, an SWC/SWAL Clash champion, won 39 of his 42 matches this season and finished as the 285-pound state runner-up at the Wisconsin Division 2 state tournament. He was honorable mention last year.
SPECIAL MENTION
Syler Zdanczewicz (Fennimore) — Zdanczewicz finished the season 31-18 and placed third at 145 pounds at the Wisconsin Division 3 state tournament.
Drew Burds (Western Dubuque) — Burds won a Mississippi Valley Conference championship at 170 pounds, qualified for the Iowa Class 3A state tournament and finished with a 33-4 record.
Logan Massey (Western Dubuque) — Massey went 32-7 and placed eighth at 182 pounds at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament.
Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley) — Davis posted a 34-9 record and placed seventh at 220 pounds at the Iowa Class 1A state tournament. He was honorable mention last year.
Aiden Salow (Maquoketa Valley) — Salow won 31 of 41 matches this season and finished seventh at 285 pounds at the Iowa Class 1A state tournament.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beckman Catholic — Alex Hageman (170), Ryan Funke (182)
Belmont/Platteville — Dylan Weigel (120), Mason Oellerich (138), Kadyn Davis (182)
Clayton Ridge — Erik Flores (106)
Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern — Conner Brimeyer (126), Cael Donar (170)
Darlington/Black Hawk — Breylin Goebel (152), Maddox Goebel (160), Ross Crist (195)
Dubuque Hempstead — Landon Reisen (126), Dawson Fish (138), Cole Rettenmaier (182)
Dubuque Senior — Mason Besler (120), Beau Healey (160), Cohen Pfohl (285)
Fennimore — Nathan Blaschke (170), Wyatt Ahnen (182)
Lancaster — Ryan McCartney (195), Paxton Hanke (220)
Maquoketa — Jackson Van Keuren (220)
Western Dubuque — CJ Kammiller (132), Joe Hirsch (138), Derek Hoerner (195), Jacob Klostermann (285)
West Delaware — Brayden Maury (113), Jax Miller (126), Carson Turnis (138), Brent Yonkovic (152), Garrison Gillihan (170), Jeryn Funke (182),
