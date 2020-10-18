Quarterback Maddox Cejka connected with Chase Fisher on a 29-yard touchdown pass with 26 seconds remaining, lifting Prairie du Chien to a thrilling non-conference victory over Darlington, 20-14, on Saturday afternoon in Darlington, Wis.
Carter Lancaster opened the scoring for the Redbirds (1-1) on a 70-yard touchdown run. Cejka tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Max Amundson, then found Jon Nicholson on a 14-yard scoring pass for the Blackhawks (2-1) in the second quarter to take the lead.
Darlington QB Braden Davis hit Easton Evenstad on a 32-yard TD hookup to tie the game at 14 heading into halftime. The game remained scoreless until the Blackhawks reached paydirt in the closing seconds to escape with the win.
River Ridge (Wis.) 28, Pecatonica/Argyle 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Logan Drone threw four touchdown passes, including a pair to Braden Crubel, and the Timberwolves (3-1) blanked Pec/Argyle.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Starmont 2, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ellie O’Brien had five kills and seven digs, and Elise Kilburg added 14 digs, but the Mohawks were eliminated in the first round of the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament, 25-15, 25-20.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Duhawk wins title — At Des Moines: Loras College’s Clair Moore won the C-Singles championship at the American Rivers Conference individual tournament. Moore defeated Alli Kreider of Central, 8-2. Moore defeated the Dubuque’s Alyssa Stevenson, 8-4, in the semifinals.
Duhawks’ doubles team of Audrey Hinz and Maddie Smith lost in the A-Doubles quarterfinals, 8-1, to eventual runners-up Sydney Powers and Sydney Rottinghaus of Wartburg. Hinz and Smith lost in the consolation final.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Peru State 1 — At Peru, Neb.: Megan Pressgrove delivered 12 kills, Maddie Ro added 20 assists and Amber Cooksley had 16 digs as the Pride (8-6, 5-3 Heart of America Conference) earned a 25-15, 25-18, 26-28, 25-4 victory.