When Western Dubuque tips off the girls basketball season tonight, it will come with a slightly different wrinkle.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have adopted a 35-second shot clock to use for the first time.
“I think the pace will continue to improve,” WD coach Amy Ostwinkle said. “The biggest thing it’s going to effect is a late-game situation where you can’t just stall.”
Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Wahlert advanced to regional semifinals last season, while Dubuque Hempstead and the Bobcats look to make a postseason push this year.
Here is a preview capsule look at the city schools competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Ryan Rush (3rd season, 13-30)
Last season — 8-14, 5-10 MVC
Key players — Chandler Houselog (Jr., G); Camdyn Kay (Jr., G); Kialah Hill (Sr., G)
Promising newcomers — Madysen Pint (Soph., F); Addison Wright (Soph., G)
Outlook — With returning all-conference guards Houselog and Kay, the Mustangs will possess two proven leaders in the backcourt who can score from anywhere on the floor. Combine that with an influx of underclassmen primed for big-time minutes, the Mustangs will not be shy on speed and athleticism. With only one senior and two juniors, Hempstead will need several newcomers to step up and make an impact, and will need to find a consistent post presence to fill the void left by the graduation of Jaelyn Tigges.
SENIOR
Coach — Cassie Allee (1st season)
Last season — 12-11, 7-9 MVC
Key players — Elly Haber (Sr., G); Anna Kruse (Sr., G); Sam McDonald (Sr., G/F); Josie Potts (Sr., G); Maya Watters (Sr., C); Mya Beau (Sr., F)
Promising newcomers — Lacey King (Jr., C); Addie Schwager (Jr., G); Keira Wersinger (Fr., G)
Outlook — With four of five starters returning, the Rams will be loaded with experience as they look to avenge last season’s heartbreaking defeat in the regional semifinals and take another step toward a long-awaited state berth. Haber, Kruse, McDonald and Potts are all proven leaders in the backcourt, while Beau and Watters have also played significant roles the last two seasons. This veteran-laden group will have to shift its defensive gameplan to make up for the loss of Olivia Baxter, who was a force in the post for Senior.
WAHLERT
Coach — Kris Spiegler (16th season, 163-201)
Last season — 9-14, 5-10 MVC
Key players — Emma Donovan (Sr., C); Nora King (Sr., G); Claire Lueken (Soph., F); Maria Freed (Jr., F); Olivia Donovan (Soph., F); Amaya Lavenz (Sr., F)
Promising newcomers — Ana Rivera (Jr., F); Claire King (Fr., G); Ruth Tauber (Fr., F); Julia Busch (Jr., F); Myla Breithaupt (Soph., F)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles were young last season, but found a groove toward the stretch run that carried them into the regional semifinals. With all five of its starters back from last year, Wahlert will look to gain some momentum early in the season. Emma Donovan, Nora King, Freed and Lueken will be returning all-conference performers that should set the tone from the get-go for an experienced team that didn’t graduate any players from last season.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Amy Ostwinkle
Last season — 2-20
Key players — Brooklyn Firzlaff (Jr., G); Carson Koerperich (Jr., G); Hailey Wulfekuhle (Jr., G); Kaitlyn Thole (Soph., F); Karrington Asp (Soph., F/C)
Promising newcomers — Lucy Ehlers (Soph., G); Mallory Feldmann (Sr., G); Katie McKenna (Soph., G); Ellah Rolwes (Sr., F)
Outlook — Koerperich and Firlzlaff will undoubtedly provide a boost after the former freshman starters missed nearly all of last season with injuries. Those two guards combined with Thole and Asp, who had breakout freshman seasons themselves last year, will solidify WD’s lineup and give it some much-needed varsity experience. A fully healthy roster should mean a drastic uptick in the win column for the Bobcats.
