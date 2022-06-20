Dubuque Hempstead has gotten hot the last couple of weeks, and Western Dubuque has been consistently good all season.
The two will clash at 5 p.m. tonight in a Mississippi Valley Conference crossover baseball doubleheader at Farley Park. Iowa Class 3A No. 5-ranked Western Dubuque (21-4) leads the Mississippi Division at 16-2), while Hempstead (15-6) has surged into second place in the Valley Division thanks to an 11-game winning streak.
“We got off to such a strong start and beat some really good teams right off the bat, and that gave us the confidence that we could compete with anyone,” Western Dubuque junior Isaac Then said. “We never give up. And we’re having a lot of fun.”
The Bobcats have outscored their opponents, 212-81, while hitting at a .354 clip and posting a .460 on-base percentage. Western Dubuque also owns a 2.60 ERA and has fanned 166 batters.
Garrett Kadolph leads a balanced offense with a .506 batting average (39-for-77) and 14 doubles, four home runs and 33 RBIs. Then hits .456 (36-for-79) with 12 doubles and 24 RBIs; Jake Goodman hits .400 (30-for-75) with six doubles and 16 RBIs; Nick Bryant hits .365 (19-for-52) with 15 RBIs; Caleb Klein hits .333 (23-for-69) with two home runs and 23 RBIs; Bryn Vantiger hits .329 (23-for-70) with two homers and 17 RBIs; Jack Clemens hits .299 (20-for-67) with 13 RBIs; and eighth grader Brett Harris hits .282 (22-for-78) with 15 RBIs.
Western Dubuque has also gotten production from six pitchers: Ryan Klostermann (4-1, 2.00 ERA, 27 strikeouts in 28 innings), Tucker Nauman (4-1, 4.46 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 26 2/3 innings), Then (4-0, 1.68 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 25 innings), Nathan Roling (2-1, 1.99 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 24 2/3 innings), Zach Gehl (3-0, 1.65 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 17 innings) and Goodman (1-1, 1.83 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 15 1/3 innings).
Hempstead is hitting .336 as a team with a .429 on-base percentage and 161 runs scored. The Mustangs own a 3.72 ERA, have allowed 92 runs and have fanned 116 batters as a pitching staff.
Cole Swartz paces another balanced offense at .464 (26-for-66) with two home runs and 18 RBIs, followed by Jonny Muehring (.448, 30-for-67, four home runs, 21 RBIs), Kellen Strohmeyer (.365, 23-for-63, two homers, 10 RBIs), Brock Booth (.353, 18-for-51, 12 RBIs), George Sherlock (.333, 14-for-42, one home run, 14 RBIs), Solen Munson (.322, 19-for-59, two home runs, 21 RBIs), and Lane Wels (.286, 18-for-63, two home runs, 10 RBIs).
The pitching staff features Muehring (3-2, 2.90 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 19 2/3 innings), Wells (3-1, 4.94 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 22 2/3 innings), Jase Runde (2-1, 3.05 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 20 2/3 innings), Nolan Schroeder (1-0, 3.94 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 16 innings), Anthony Houselog (1-1, 3.00, 15 strikeouts, 14 innings) and Jordan Laden (2-0, 4.32 ERA, 10 strikeouts, 11 1/3 innings).
Hempstead swept Western Dubuque last season and has gone 11-6 in the series since 2010.
CITY SHOWDOWN SET
Iowa Class 3A No. 4 ranked Dubuque Wahlert (17-6) visits Dubuque Senior (5-18) at 5 p.m. tonight in the front end of a home-and-home series. The two teams meet again at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Petrakis Park.
Wahlert enters the series on a four-game winning streak and has won the last four meetings against Senior. The Rams enjoyed their best week of the season last week, sweeping Waterloo West and Waterloo East before dropping a pair to ranked Iowa City High.
HOME AWAY FROM HOME FOR COUGARS
In a nod to its past, Iowa Class 2A No. 3-ranked Cascade will host Bellevue in a River Valley Conference game Tuesday at the ballpark in Bernard. The varsity game will start at 4:30 p.m., as Bernard doesn’t have lights.
The Cougars play in one of the state’s nicest facilities at American Legion Ballpark in Cascade. But coach Roamn Hummel came up with the idea of playing a few miles down the road in Bernard.
“The high school used to play games down there all the time back in the day, because most of the starters were from there,” Hummel said. “They haven’t done it since the early 1980s, but I thought it would be a pretty cool idea to go back down there and play. It’s neat to be able to do things like that every once in a while.”
NUIC ALL-STAR GAME SET FOR WEDNESDAY
The Northwest Upstate Illini Conference will hold its baseball all-star game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lena Park in Lena, Ill. The Western Division will face the North/South in a nine-inning game in which pitchers will be allowed to throw three innings.
East Dubuque’s Brandon Tashner and Warren/Stockton’s Jim Nielsen will coach the West All-Stars. The team will include East Dubuque’s Brevin Lee, Sam Huntington and Brody Tashner; Galena’s Ethan Hefel; River Ridge/Scales Mound’s Breyton Fry; and Warren/Stockton’s Caleb Mammoser, Alex Marsden, Drew Mensendike, Ian Broshous and Owen Logemann.
No admission will be charged, but spectators will not be allowed carry-ins.
