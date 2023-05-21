DES MOINES — She’s stood atop that podium several times, but never alone.
Her instant finish-line reaction said it all.
Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen burst into tears and hugged teammate Brooke O’Brien following her gold-medal win in the Class 4A girls 800-meter run in 2:11.46 on Saturday’s finale at the Iowa state track and field championships at Drake Stadium.
“I’ve never run the 800 at state before,” Leitzen said. “Standing up there after winning it just feels amazing.”
Leitzen has tasted gold numerous times over her three years inside the Blue Oval, including a sprint medley relay title on Friday.
But this one was all hers.
“When I crossed the line, I was just in shock,” Leitzen said. “Then I looked at Brooke and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ Then she came over and gave me a big hug, and it just all hit me. It was just a really fun moment.”
The Hempstead junior later closed her spectacular three-day, four-medal journey inside the Blue Oval with a fifth-place finish in the 1,500 in 4:38.21 to accompany her two golds and a fifth-place effort in the 4x800 on Thursday.
“This weekend has exceeded what I thought was gonna do by 100 percent,” Leitzen said. “To come out with two state championships and two fifth places, I’m so happy with the outcome of this weekend.”
And no doubt, she’ll be back for more her senior year.
“I’m so excited for next year,” she said. “It’s gonna be a fun year, for sure.”
Darter makes it 8 straight — A year after winning four state-meet gold medals, Hempstead’s Ally Darter added four more to her collection with a repeat performance. The Mustangs’ sophomore won back-to-back titles in the wheelchair 100 (23.29), 200 (45.88), shot put (11-1 ½) and 400 (1:29.32)
“I’m really happy to be back here again, and very happy that I won,” Darter said. “There’s so many people cheering you on, and it’s just nice for people to be able to see this sport and know what we do. I love the energy here.”
Cougars earn bronze — Three of the four athletes from last year’s girls 2A shuttle hurdle gold-medal winning Cascade team returned to the podium with a third-place finish on Saturday. Mya Curry, Kate Green, Brianna Koppes and Devin Simon earned bronze in 1:06.20.
“It’s been amazing running with these girls,” said Curry, who was joined the three incumbents. “I knew it was going to be such a fun season with them, and I’m just really happy to have had the chance to run with these girls.”
Koppes and Simon, both seniors, closed their Drake Stadium careers.
“Definitely nothing to hang our heads about,” Koppes said. “We did what we did, and I’m proud of us.”
Wing 3rd in area showdown — Four local athletes among three area schools made up half of the eight finalists in the girls 3A 100 final. Maquoketa sophomore Taylor Wing finished third in 12.32, earning her first individual state-meet medal.
“I really, really wanted it, and cutting off 2 seconds of my time as a sophomore, it’s just crazy,” Wing said. “It’s crazy. I’m so proud of everything my team has done this year.”
Wahlert’s Meghan McDonald (12.47) finished fifth, Western Dubuque’s Brynn Walters was sixth (12.49) and teammate Ava Ramler (12.77) eighth.
Cardinals 3rd in area-filled final — In another battle of area schools, Maquoketa’s Kacy Williams, Reese Kuhlman, Cora Widel and Wing took third in 3A 4x100 in 48.81. Western Dubuque (Claire Stuntz, Ramler, Lucy Ehlers, Walters) was fourth in 48.90, and Wahlert (Lauren McClimon, Emma Donovan, Kylie Sieverding, McDonald) seventh in 49.79.
Klapatauskas takes home 2nd medal — Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas won her second medal of the weekend, finishing just behind Leitzen in the 4A 1,500 in 4:39.11. The Rams’ junior finished eighth in the 3,000 on Thursday.
Wildcats save best for last — Maquoketa Valley saved its top performance until the very end with a fourth-place finish in the closing 1A 4x400 in 4:06.52. Lily Huber, McKenna Thompson, Lanni Beaman and Taryn Burbridge ran the Wildcats to their only top-four finish of the weekend.
Other area athletes who competed in Saturday’s final races include: Dubuque Wahlert’s Olivia Belline (800, 23rd, 2:28.26), Lily Graham (1,500, 17th, 5:06.93); Dubuque Hempstead’s sprint medley (Akeelah Anderson, Jillian Renne, Mallory Tomkins, Ayla Osterkamp, 23rd, 1:55), Sophia Dallal (1,500, 23rd, 5:03.90); Brooke O’Brien (800, 19th, 2:21.03); Dubuque Senior’s Claire Hoyer (1,500, 22nd, 5:02.87); Cascade’s sprint medley (Brianna Koppes, Kate Green, Addison Frake, Molly Roling, 22nd, 1:57.51), Hallie Kelchen (1,500, 19th, 5:06.84); West Delaware’s 4x400 (Anna O’Rear, Josie McMahon, Alivia Schulte, Norah Peyton, 6th, 4:03.45); sprint medley (Kate Wenger, Lauren LeClere, Natalie Mensen, O’Rear, 16th, 1:54.05); Maquoketa’s sprint medley (Kacy Williams, Kylie Trentz, Taylor Wing, Reese Kuhlman, 6th, 1:49.20); Maquoketa Valley’s Taryn Burbridge (800, 21st, 2:30.83).
