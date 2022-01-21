POTOSI, Wis. — After two weeks without a game, the Belmont girls basketball team picked right up where they left off.
The Division 5 No. 5 ranked Braves defeated host Potosi/Cassville Thursday night, 52-44, to remain in sole possession of first place in the Six Rivers West. The Braves (13-1, 5-0) hold a one game lead over Highland, whom they play next Friday.
“If we take care of business, we should have at least a share of the title,” Belmont coach Kaleen McGettigan said. “We’ve been practicing for 13 days without a game so I didn’t know what kind of intensity we’d bring tonight, but these girls showed up and continued to play our style of basketball.”
The Braves held Potosi/Cassville (8-4, 3-2) to just two first half field goals and 2 of 17 shooting on their way to a 17-9 halftime lead.
“I was very happy with the way the girls came out and brought the pressure right away,” McGettigan said. “Even though we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, these girls never gave up the lead, and that’s something they’ve been able to do all season long.”
Belmont went 6-for-23 from the field in the first half, led by 10 of senior Ashley Freeman’s team high 17 points.
“We’ve had a lot of practices the past couple weeks so we really worked on our defense and full-court pressure,” Freeman said. “I think that really helped us get ahead early tonight and caused them trouble getting the ball down the floor.”
Potosi/Cassville got to the free-throw line early and often in the second half, getting bonus free throws from the 14-minute mark on. A pair from Jessica Noonan, followed by a shot from Emily Bierman made it a two-possession game with 9:54 remaining, but the Braves were quick to respond with a three-point play from Kaci Riechers to keep it a seven-point game.
Both teams found themselves in foul trouble following the break, as the two teams shot a combined 48 free throws in the second half. Belmont finished the game 16-of-31 from the line, while Potosi/Cassville went 20-of-34.
“Luckily we have great depth, and we really utilized that tonight,” McGettigan said. “We are confident in our bench and when we need them to step in we know they have the ability to get the job done.”
A three from Bierman made it a five point game with 1:18 remaining, but a basket from Freeman sealed the win with 30 seconds to play.
Bierman finished with a team-high 19 points for Potosi/Cassville, while Noonan added nine.
The Braves got 15 points from Tori Nodolf and seven from Kennedy Howell.
“When I was a freshman, we won two games on the varsity,” Freeman said. “I never expected to be playing for a conference championship, but our coaches have put the time and effort into us and now we are at the top of the standings. It’s a great feeling.”