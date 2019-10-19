Riese Gaber scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Dubuque Fighting Saints a 5-4 victory on Friday night in Des Moines.
The Saints improved to 5-0 for the third time since returning to the USHL in 2010-11 and snapped a four-game losing streak against Des Moines.
Gaber skated in on goaltender Christian Stoever, faked to his backhand and tucked a forehand shot into the net. Saints goaltender Erik Portillo stopped all three shootout attempts for his fourth win.
After surrendering the first goal in their first four contests of the season, the Saints finally opened the scoring in a game on Friday night. Defenseman Ben Schultheis pressured the puck in the neutral zone to create a turnover and a 2-on-1 break for the Jackson twins. Ty Jackson carried the puck along the right wing and backhanded a centering pass to Dylan Jackson, who ripped a one-timer past Stoever for his third goal of the season.
Dubuque doubled its lead 10 minutes later on Stephen Halliday’s first goal of the season, which came after stellar puck movement by all five members of the Saints’ power play. After Jimmy Glynn and Braden Doyle moved the puck around the perimeter, Ty Jackson sent a cross-ice pass to Dylan Jackson, who worked the puck to Halliday at the net front. Halliday stuffed the puck into the net after Stoever made an initial save.
Des Moines finally solved Portillo at the 6:13 mark of the second period and just 15 seconds after its first power play expired. Matt Choupani stole the puck in the Dubuque end and quickly fired a shot past Portillo for his fourth goal of the year.
The teams exchanged goals 22 seconds apart midway through the period. First, Ty Jackson capitalized on a poor Des Moines pass in the neutral zone for a shorthanded goal on his backhand. Dylan Jackson was credited with an assist at the 11:35 mark.
Owen Fowler redirected a Cooper Fensterstock centering pass to pull Des Moines within 3-2. The Buccaneers then tied it at the 13:31 mark on a power move to the net by Blaine Warnert.
The Buccaneers took their first lead of the game at 6:30 of the third period on Michael Mancinelli’s power play goal. He jammed the puck past Portillo after extended possession time in the Dubuque zone.
The Saints tied it less than six minutes later with a power play goal of their own. Mark Cheremeta won a battle along the right-wing wall to Aidan Fulp, who wired a wrist shot from the point through a Antonio Venuto screen and past Stoever for his first goal of the season.
The Saints outshot Des Moines, 31-22, and went 1-for-4 on the power play while stopping five of the Buccaneers’ six man-advantage opportunities.
Dubuque will wrap up a two-game road weekend tonight, when it visits Sioux City. The Musketeers hammered Tri-City, 8-2, on Friday.