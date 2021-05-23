Every night is a battle on the WaMaC Conference baseball diamonds. And this year will be no different.
Dyersville Beckman, Maquoketa and West Delaware all figure to be in the mix for the Eastern Division supremacy when the season opens this week.
Here is a capsule look at the area teams in the WaMaC East Division this season:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Fred Martin (5th year, 97-49 overall)
Last year — 9-13 overall, 6-10 WaMaC
Returning starters — Nick Offerman (sr., OF/P), Cam Krapfl (sr., 1B/P), Bryce Boekholder (sr., INF/P), Owen Huehnergarth (jr., C/P), Nate Offerman (soph., INF/P).
Other returning letterwinners — Luke Schieltz (soph., OF), Logan Burchard (jr., INF/P), Ryan Burchard (jr., OF/P), Nick Schmidt (jr., UT/P), Jackson Oberbroeckling (soph., OF/P).
Promising newcomers — Max Mullis (jr., OF), J.T. Recker (jr., UT/P), Lane Kramer (jr., UT/P), Luke Sigwarth (fr., INF/P).
Outlook — The Trailblazers return 10 players who saw significant playing time a year ago, led by first-team all-WaMaC performer Huehnergarth, who batted .309 and ranked eighth in Class 2A with 25 RBIs. Krapfl earned second-team all-conference with a 2-3 record and 3.85 ERA. Nick Offerman has the top returning batting average at .338 and fellow WaMaC honorable mention pick Schieltz batted .298 a year ago. Logan Burchard led the team with 37 2/3 innings pitched last year and went 1-2 with a 2.79 ERA. Beckman will have a contact-hitting, deep squad that benefits from experience gained last summer. Martin, a long-time assistant under Tom Jenk Jr., needs just three wins to reach the 100-victory mark in his career.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Raymond Cavanagh (7th season, 60-153 overall)
Last year — 16-8 overall, 12-6 WaMaC
Returning starters — Kannon Coakley (sr., C/P/INF), Payton Mangler (sr., P/1B), Mitchell Roeder (jr., P/OF), Hunter Manning (jr., OF), Kasey Coakley (soph., P/2B/SS).
Other returning letterwinners — Kaleb Whaley (sr., P/3B/1B), Daniel Cole (sr., P/OF), Logan Skladzien (sr., P/2B), Grant Michel (sr., P/3B), Payton Schueller (sr., OF).
Promising newcomers — Caide Steffen (jr., OF/P), Owen Powers (jr., P/INF), Sean Swanson (jr., P/3B/C).
Outlook — The Cardinals have been widely mentioned as a contender in the powerhouse WaMaC East this season. Kannon Coakley earned first-team all-WaMaC after hitting .353 with 18 RBIs. Mangler was a second-team all-league pick with a 4-1 record and 1.46 ERA in a team-high 33 2/3 innings to go along with a .269 average and 11 RBIs. Mitchell Roeder went 2-1 with a 2.43 ERA, and Kasey Coakley went 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA. The Cardinals return all but 55 innings of the 162 innings thrown last summer.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Nate Lahr (8th season, 160-84-1 overall)
Last year — 10-7 overall, 8-6 WaMaC
Returning starters — Jared Voss (sr., INF/P), Logan Woellert (sr., OF/P), Kyle Cole (jr., C/P), Luke Kehrli (jr., INF/P), Will Ward (soph., OF).
Other returning letterwinners — Isaac Fettkether (jr., C), Lukas Meyer (jr., INF/P), Spencer Mullen (sr., P/1B), Conner Funk (jr., OF/P), Robert Reeder (jr., P).
Outlook — After fielding young rosters the last few seasons, the Hawks return a veteran-laden squad that will make noise in the WaMaC this summer. Voss earned first team all-conference after going 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA in 22 2/3 innings. Cole also made the first team with a .396 batting average, and Ward hit .379 as a freshman to make the all-WaMaC first team. Kehrli and Meyer also hit above .300 a year ago.