The rubber match between the Dubuque Saints and Waterloo Warriors will determine a berth in the Midwest High School Hockey League championship game.
Blake Bakey set up the tying goal, then scored the winner on Friday afternoon to rally No. 2-seeded Dubuque to a 3-1 victory over No. 8 Mason City in the quarterfinals in Ames, Iowa. Third-seeded Waterloo edged No. 7 Sioux City, 2-1, earlier in the day.
The Saints, who went 22-4-2 during the regular season, will play Waterloo (22-6-3) at 2:10 p.m. today in the semifinals. Top-seeded Kansas City (24-3-2) will face the No. 5 Des Moines Oak Leafs (21-8-1) in the second semifinal.
After two scoreless periods, Sam Butler gave Mason City (11-17-1) the lead by converting a penalty shot just 19 seconds into the final stanza. But Jeremiah Snyder potted the equalizer 2:21 later to shift momentum in favor of the Saints.
Bakey’s eventual game-winner came unassisted at the 4:27 mark. And Dane Schope added another unassisted goal in the final minute of regulation to seal the victory.
Isaac Tillman earned the victory in goal by making 21 saves. Walker Radcliffe stopped 39 shots for the Mohawks. Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.
The four-game regular-season series between Dubuque and Waterloo couldn’t have been any closer. Each team enjoyed a two-goal victory and a one-goal victory while scoring seven goals.
Dubuque edged the Warriors, 1-0, last Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams to secure the No. 2 seed at the state tournament. That victory also gave Dubuque the top regular-season record among Iowa-based teams and a berth at next month’s USA Hockey National High School Tournament in Omaha, Neb.