DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Keith Rahe vividly remembers every last detail of the first Major League Baseball game he attended as a wide-eyed 11-year-old.
On July 27, 1969, the Chicago Cubs were still in first place, Billy Williams and Ron Santo hit solo home runs, and future Hall of Famer Ferguson Jenkins took the mound for Rahe’s favorite team. But another future Hall of Fame pitcher, Don Drysdale, was just a little better, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cubs, 6-2, in what became Drysdale’s final big league victory before announcing his retirement due to arm troubles in early August.
“My dad took my brother and I in on a bus trip, and we got to see Fergie pitch against Don Drysdale at Wrigley Field. What could be better than that?” said Rahe, the president of Travel Dubuque. “But now, to have the Cubs play in our backyard in a cornfield … it’s a dream come true, buddy. To be honest, I couldn’t even dream something like that. I don’t think anybody could.”
The Cubs played the Cincinnati Reds Thursday night in the second Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville. A year ago, Tim Anderson hit a two-run walk-off home run into the cornfield in right-center field to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 victory over the New York Yankees.
How do you top that?
Well, MLB and its local partners augmented the overall fan experience this summer with a minor league baseball game at the Field of Dreams stadium on Tuesday, a celebrity golf outing with Frank Thomas — CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams — on Wednesday and an enhanced Beyond the Game Fan Fest involving several former big leaguers offering autograph and photograph opportunities.
Rahe, who has been active in promoting the fan experience at the Field of Dreams in the decades since the release of the 1989 motion picture, said planning began shortly after the 2021 game.
“I compare the MLB stadium to Augusta National and the Masters,” said Rahe, a longtime organizer of the world-famous Field of Dreams Ghost Players. “People just want to be there. What an amazing opportunity for our area two years in a row to host this international event. It’s been great.
“And, oh my Lord, you couldn’t have asked for better weather this whole week. How many times have you gone to a ballgame in August and it’s 95 degrees with 80% humidity? We avoided all of that. It’s been just perfect.”
That certainly helped the Ghost Players, a popular staple at the Field of Dreams who wear old-school flannel uniforms modeled after the 1919 Chicago White Sox. In the “Field of Dreams” film, farmer Ray Kinsella builds a baseball diamond in his cornfield to give Shoeless Joe Jackson and the White Sox, banished from the game after being accused of conspiring to throw the World Series, a place to play.
The Ghost Players add to the charm of the Field of Dreams experience.
“It never gets old,” said Paul Scherrman, the manager of the Farley semi-pro baseball team and a veteran Ghost Player. “I don’t know the exact numbers, but it has to be a really high percentage of people who are experiencing it for the first time this week.
“There are so many fathers and sons, mothers and daughters and families who just want to have a catch, run the bases or line up at the mound to throw a pitch — all those little things they don’t want to miss when they’re out here. It’s so cool to see all those things happen.”
Scherrman appreciates the way the movie site — including the baseball diamond, home and nearby barn — remain the same from the day a star-studded cast filmed the motion picture. A winding path cut into the corn connects the movie site to the MLB stadium to the west.
“People are amazed that, 32 years later, it’s exactly like it was in 1988,” Scherrman said. “The fact that, to get to the game, you disappear through the corn … that’s a really neat touch.”
