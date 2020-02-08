A 27-second shift put the Dubuque Fighting Saints firmly in control.
Two goals in that span broke open a one-goal game and keyed a 4-1 victory over Youngstown on Friday night at Mystique Community Ice Center. The two teams meet again at 7:05 tonight, also at Mystique.
The line of Stephen Halliday centering left wing Ryan Beck and Riese Gaber scored twice in that 27 seconds early in the third to stretch the lead to 4-1.
“We had a good game, I feel, and the whole team was going,” Beck said. “We were stringing a lot of good shifts together, and it was just a matter of time before we capitalized. A few things opened up, and that was a turning point in the game. It was just a matter of time before it happened.
“It was a 2-1 game, and that created some separation. That really carried us to the win.”
Beck gave Halliday a perfect backdoor feed at the 2:30 mark to open the scoring. Gaber also assisted on Halliday’s ninth of the season.
Beck then sprung Gaber for a breakaway and the USHL goal leader capitalized. He faked Basse one way and tucked the puck into the net for his 25th of the year.
Minutes later, the Phantoms took exception to a Ben Schultheis hit and a pair of fights ensued. Schultheis, Matthew Kopperud and Youngstown’s Josh DeLuca and Artyom Borshyov were all sent to the locker room for the remainder of regulation. Those were just the Saints' second and third fights of the season.
Tommy Middleton staked the Saints to an early lead with his third goal of the season 15:24 into opening period. The play started in the other end of the ice, where defenseman Schultheis separated Youngstown leading scorer Trevor Kuntar from the puck with an open-ice hit that briefly hobbled the forward.
Ian Pierce and Reggie Millette broke the puck out of the Dubuque end on an odd-man rush. Middleton beat Phantoms goalie Dominic Basse with a shot along the ice from the left faceoff circle.
“Our energy was up to begin with, and Reggie made a great pass,” Middleton said. “It was good to get a goal, because we were outshooting them by about 10 shots at that point and we needed one to go in for us. I was just happy to get on the scoresheet.”
Dubuque finished the period with a 13-3 advantage in shots, but the Phantoms had the first Grade A scoring chance. Former Saints forward Jan Kern jumped on a turnover in front of the Saints net, but Erik Portillo answered with a leg pad save eight minutes into the game.
Ty Jackson, who moved into the USHL scoring lead last weekend, gave the Saints a 2-0 lead with a power play goal at the 14:00 mark of the second period. Ty Jackson scored on a backdoor tap-in of a beautiful Braden Doyle feed for his 14th goal and 46th point of the season. Dylan Jackson picked up a secondary assist.
Youngstown ended Portillo’s shutout bid 1:23 later, when Cade Lemmer scored his first USHL goal on a deflection set up by John Beaton and Kern.
“We got a little away from our game in the second period, but we found it pretty early in the third and our skill came through,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “We hit all of our markers, so I’m proud of our guys.”