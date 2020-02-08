News in your town

Despite new manager, Cubs open camp with similar look

USHL: Fighting Saints pull away to beat Youngstown

White Sox head to spring training with playoffs in mind

Sports in brief: Bryant helicopter nearly reached clear skies

Cardinals hope to build on NLCS run with very similar lineup

NBA roundup: LeBron, Giannis choose their teams for the All-Star Game

Local & area roundup: Mustangs fall in ranked battle with Wahawks

Prep football: IHSAA aims to bring parity to Class 4A

NBA: Hectic end to the NBA's trade window, but some teams sat out

Sports in brief: No charges sought in Iowa marching band incident

City swimmers head to Clinton for state qualifier

Prep football: Iowa announces new districts for 2020 season

Wisconsin assistant resigns after racial epithet allegation

Local & area roundup: Clarke's Pitz tops 1,000 career points

Iowa prep officials announce revised football districts

College football: Buckeyes on top in Big Ten recruiting; Huskers best in West

NBA roundup: Nets crush Warriors in Russell's return to Brooklyn

Sports briefs: Kobe Bryant's books surging in popularity after death

Andy Reid tells parade-goers Chiefs will win again next year

Pete Rose asks for reinstatement, cites Astros and steroids

Phyfe carries N. Iowa past Valparaiso 63-51

Local & area roundup: No. 11 Duhawks keep pace in league race

College notebook: Kirman honored for gem

Purdue routs No. 17 Iowa 104-68 in offensive outburst

Tshiebwe leads No. 13 West Virginia past Iowa State 76-61

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Jordan Simon (Cascade)

USHL: Champions for change

Boys prep basketball: Six Rivers brings awareness to suicide

Local & area roundup: Beckman boys topple No. 1 Marion

Boys prep basketball: Cedar Falls halts Senior’s winning streak at 10

NBA: Antetokounmpo powers Bucks

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio retiring after 13 seasons

Davison's return to Badgers sure to be jeered by Gopher fans

Sports in brief: Memorial announced for victims in Bryant crash

College basketball roundup: No. 7 Duke rallies beats BC for Coach K's 500th ACC win

Time passages: Mahomes leads comeback for the ages for KC

Sundown takes 2nd overall at Cascade Mountain

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead answers adversity to rally past Linn-Mar

Cedar Falls wins state title game rematch over Rams

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead answers adversity to rally past Linn-Mar