The future is bright for Dubuque Hempstead sophomore bowler Libby Leach.
The youngest member of the Mustangs’ varsity team threw a personal best at the regional meet last Tuesday to earn first place and secure a trip to the Iowa state bowling tournament. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week bowled a 477 series at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo to advance to state for the second straight year.
“Libby brings such spunk to our team,” Hempstead coach Theresa Cheever said. “She wants to do well and she really puts forth the effort. She loves bowling in the anchor spot, and she is constantly competing for it.”
Leach made her first trip to the state tournament last year as a freshman.
“I definitely didn’t bowl my best, but it was a very fun experience for me,” Leach said. “I was able to get a good feel for the atmosphere and that really helped me feel more at ease this year.”
On Tuesday, Leach finished tied for 24th with a 172-192—364 as the Mustangs took fifth place in the Iowa Class 3A state tournament.
“I know I could have done better, but I’ll take a 360 any day,” Leach said. “I’m so proud for getting back to state as a sophomore and I’m extremely excited to know that I still have two more years to get back there and do even better.”
Added Cheever: “She came in to state ready because she had been there before and knew what it was going to be like. She has really improved this season, and she was dialed in heading into regionals. She is going to be a force to be reckoned with the next couple of years.”
Leach began bowling at a young age, and started competing in the junior league prior to high school.
“I just love the atmosphere and all the girls on the team so much,” she said. “We are a family and I love being a part of it.”
One of Leach’s favorite memories from this season was bowling against her cousin, Senior’s Emma Clancy.
“It was just an intense game and it was so fun getting to bowl with her,” Leach said. “Breaking the school record for the first time at the Wahlert meet was also special. I love that bowling has created so many memories for me.”