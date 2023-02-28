wahl girels
Buy Now

Dubuque Wahlert’s Maria Freed eyes a pass over Solon in the first half of an Iowa Class 3A girls state quarterfinal Monday in Des Moines.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY For the Telegraph Herald

DES MOINES — The comeback was complete. The upset was in the offing.

The finish just slipped away.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.