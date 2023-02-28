DES MOINES — The comeback was complete. The upset was in the offing.
The finish just slipped away.
Hailey Miller scored 10 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter, and second-seeded Solon held off Dubuque Wahlert, 54-46, in an Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Wahlert rallied out of an 11-point second-quarter deficit and took a one-point lead into the final quarter, but Miller scored six straight points after Callie Levin hit a game-tying 3-pointer 4:26 to play. The Spartans ended the game on a 13-2 run.
“Callie hitting that gave us a lot of confidence,” Miller said. “We just had to keep building off of that. Coach kept telling me to get to the rim, so I just kept driving.”
Levin, a University of Iowa commit, added 17 points for Solon (23-2), which won its ninth straight game and advanced into Thursday’s semifinal against third-seeded West Marshall or No. 6 Sioux Center.
Claire Lueken and Emma Donovan scored 13 points apiece to pace the Golden Eagles. Maria Freed and Nora King chipped in eight points apiece.
“We just knew we couldn’t give up. We had to keep working,” said Donovan, who added 12 rebounds before fouling out with 1:05 left. “We knew we could compete with that team and come back. We focused on the little things. We brought it back, even went up, and it was just back and forth from that point on. And then when it came down to it, we couldn’t finish the game. It’s sad to see, but we gave it a really great fight.”
Wahlert, which was at state for the second time in three seasons, ended the year 18-7.
“We have some good kids, and that’s how we get here, with our players,” said Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler, who has led five Golden Eagles teams to the state tournament. “This is a very interesting team just as far as the dynamics. We had a really good inside, good outside. Just a nice mix of a really good team.
“That’s why it’s hard. We felt like we could get a little bit farther and that didn’t happen. So that’s tough. And we lose three good seniors, Emma, Nora and Amya (Lavenz), so that’s hard. That’s hard.”
Miller completed a three-point play to give the Spartans an 8-5 lead in the opening quarter, but the Eagles retook the lead, 9-8, behind back-to-back baskets by Lueken, who averaged 13.5 points entering the game.
Solon’s Levin had a drive for two, assisted on another and then hit a jumper for a 14-11 lead. Miller hit a 3 and Kobi Lietz added a free throw to give Solon an 18-11 advantage before King scored just before the end of the quarter.
Hilary Wilson hit a pair of corner 3s in the second quarter, the second of which gave the Spartans a 29-18 lead with 2:47 left in the half.
Lueken scored on a turnaround jumper on the ensuing possession and King’s layup with 2:07 left in the second were the last points of the half as Solon took a 29-22 lead into the break.
“We knew that we were bigger than them and we just wanted to keep feeding it into the post,” Lueken said.
Wahlert only turned the ball over three times in the first half and forced Solon into six giveaways, but the Eagles shot just 9-for-31 overall and 0 of 3 from 3-point range in the first half.
The Eagles shot 34.5% (19 of 55) for the game and was 2-for-9 from deep.
“We played as a team,” Lueken said. “We didn’t get our outside shots as we wanted to, but we played really well inside.”
Solon shot 46.7% (10-for-25) in the first half and made 5 of 8 3-pointers.
Donovan made her presence felt to open the second half, hitting a wide-open 3 and then putting back a teammate’s miss before King’s layup brought the Eagles within 32-29.
Freed made a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to one, then scored on a drive to give Wahlert its first lead since the 4:42 mark of the opening quarter.
“We just had a mentality that we wanted to win that game, so we put everything into every play,” Donovan said. “We worked hard on defense and got the stops we needed. We moved the ball on offense, we just worked together as a team and we brought it back. That’s really what brought it back for us, was working together.”
Olivia Donovan’s offensive rebound and putback at the third-quarter buzzer gave the Eagles a 35-34 lead with 8 minutes to play.
Levin shot 0-for-6 in the quarter, then picked up her fourth foul 18 seconds in the fourth.
Wahlert’s Emma Donovan and Solon’s Miller traded baskets early in the fourth. King scored on a drive to push the lead to three.
Lueken hit a top-of-the-key 3 to push Wahlert in front by four, but Levin answered back from the right wing to keep it a one-point game with 4:14 to play. Levin hit another 3 30 seconds later to draw the Spartans even.
Miller took over from there.
“We told her, she can do that. And I thought there were some matchups tonight in the fourth quarter that she could get to the rim,” Solon coach Jamie Smith said. “Tonight she was huge for us.”
