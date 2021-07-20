A capsule look at tonight’s Iowa Class 1A Substate 3 championship game:
MAQUOKETA VALLEY (22-7) VS. LISBON (24-13)
Time: 5 p.m.
Site: Solon Recreation & Nature Area
Scouting Maquoketa Valley: The Wildcats, who are seeking the first state tournament appearance in program history, have yet to allow a run in postseason play, as Parker Sternhagen, Michael Schaul and Tony Offerman have combined for 14 innings of nine-hit ball. Maquoketa Valley blanked Easton Valley, 3-0, in the first round and upset No. 2-ranked North Linn, 1-0, in the district final behind Offerman’s complete-game five-hitter. The Wildcats have won four in a row and 16 of 18. They have outscored opponents, 215-129, hit .361 as a team and hold down a 3.18 ERA.
Scouting Lisbon: The Lions have made seven trips to the state tournament, the last coming in 2018 when they finished second. They defeated Lone Tree, 7-1, in the opening round and edged Hillcrest Academy, 4-2, for the district championship. Lisbon, which has no seniors on the roster, has won six straight and eight of nine. The Lions have outhit opponents, 297-161, and bat .296 as a team while posting a 3.42 team ERA.
Outlook: The winner of tonight’s game advances to next week’s eight-team state tournament at Merchants Park in Carroll. Maquoketa Valley edged Lisbon, 7-5, in a Tri-Rivers Conference game on June 28 to snap a five-game losing streak to the Lions. Since 2011, Lisbon owns a 12-3 advantage in the head-to-head series. But … North Linn defeated Maquoketa Valley 12 straight times prior to Saturday night’s upset.